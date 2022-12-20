Ireland embraces switch to cashless shopping faster than eurozone neighbours

Cash is fast being dethroned as king as Irish consumers increasingly switch to cards and mobile apps.

Irish people have also emerged as some of the most prolific online shoppers in the 19-member eurozone, a European Central Bank survey shows.

A majority (54pc) of Irish consumers’ in-store transactions were in cash in 2022, while 37pc were on card. Cash use is down 14 points on 2019, and is below the eurozone average of 59pc in 2022.

A further 6pc of Irish consumers purchased goods and services in store via mobile apps such as Apple or Google Pay while the remaining 3pc used other means, such as cheques, loyalty points or vouchers.

In terms of transaction value, 44pc of Irish consumers used cash and 39pc used card. Again, 6pc used a mobile app, while 10pc used other means.

Cash use has declined most in southern Europe since 2019, but rose, in terms of the value of transactions, in France and Luxembourg.

The data comes just a few weeks after the Department of Finance’s retail banking review suggested shops and cafes could be forced by law to accept cash payments in future, to shore up new rules for banks.

Banks will have to offer customers “reasonable access to cash” under a draft bill to be tabled by the Department next year.

“The ECB is committed to ensuring that consumers remain free to choose how to pay, both now and in the future,” said ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta.

“We are seeing confirmation of strong demand for both cash and digital payments. Our commitment to cash and our ongoing work on a digital euro aims to ensure that paying with public money is always an option.”

Meanwhile, the use of online payments in Ireland is amongst the highest in the eurozone, according to the ECB.

The ECB’s latest study on the payment attitudes of consumers shows the share of online payments was 21pc in Ireland in 2022, more than twice the eurozone average and double what it was in 2019. Ireland was second only to Belgium – and the same as Austria – in terms of shopping online.

In terms of the value of payments, online payments accounted for 28pc of Irish consumers’ non-recurrent payments, the same as the eurozone average.