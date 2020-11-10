Investment advisory firms warned about ensuring that consumers are protected

Commuters As Companies Expand In City In A 'Silent Brexit'...The Central Bank of Ireland, Dublin, Ireland. Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Photographer: Jason Alden Photographer: Jason Aldenwww.jasonalden.com0781 063 1642...I

BROKERS and wealth managers have been warned by the regulator to up to game to ensure consumers are protected when making investments.

The Central Bank issued the warning after reviewing the activities of investment firms, wealth managers, broker dealers, product manufacturers, and credit institutions.

It found that some firms could not demonstrate effective oversight and monitoring when it comes to obtaining the best possible outcome for consumers.

A statement from the Central Bank said its “best execution” rules require investment firms to take steps to obtain the best possible outcome for consumers, taking into account factors such as price, costs, speed, likelihood of execution and settlement, size, when executing an order from a consumer.

The requirements play a critical role in the investor protection framework and are fundamental to the delivery of positive outcomes for clients, the regulator said.

But a thematic review of investment firms found some firms could not demonstrate effective oversight and monitoring of how their best execution requirements were being fulfilled.

The Central Bank is particularly concerned at the lack of evidence of board and committee oversight and challenge in the process, it said.

It is also concerned that some staff demonstrated poor awareness of their firm’s best execution policies and procedures, as this may lead to a failure to deliver the best possible outcome for consumers.

No advisory firms were named.

The Central Bank said firms were unable to provide evidence that best execution frameworks were reviewed on a regular basis.

This included a lack of training for staff, resulting in poor awareness of best execution policies and procedures.

There was also evidence of a lack of independent reviews of the end-to-end best execution process and limited assurance testing being completed.

The firms identified as operating below required standards have been written to by regulators.

Director of Consumer Protection Gráinne McEvoy said that if consumers are to have confidence when using the services of investment firms, it must be evident that their outcomes and best interests are central to the firm’s business model and strategies.

“The Central Bank expects all firms to be proactive and meticulous in ensuring they adhere to their consumer protection obligations under the law.”

She said a consumer-focused culture must be evident throughout a firm’s structure, from robust oversight and challenge by board and/or committee to comprehensive training for staff.

Last month the Central Bank said it was stepping up intrusive oversight of fund management companies after a regulatory review found many of them were ignoring safeguards meant to protect investors.

Regulators are issuing at least 38 formal risk mitigation programmes to dozens of firms following an 18-month investigation.





