Investing in times of crisis: Ten tips on what to do when war and uncertainty hit

The war in the Ukraine — which is now in its sixth week — has created huge uncertainty around the world. While the human cost of the war is clearly the highest price being paid, for investors the last few weeks have proved incredibly shaky.

European shares in particular have been hit badly in recent weeks though US stock markets have been relatively resilient of late. Some investments — such as certain defence stocks and commodities — have soared throughout the crisis; others, such as some travel-related stocks, have fallen. The unpredictability of this war — together with worries about the impact of sanctions and just how far the war could spread — are weighing heavily on investor minds.

So what should investors do at a time of crisis such as this?

1 Sit it out

“The hardest thing for investors to do [at a time of crisis] is nothing,” said Nick Charalambous, managing director of the financial advisers, Alpha Wealth. “Remind yourself that a lot of your investments are long-term and can ride out this situation. When Covid happened over two years ago, those who were able to not react to falls in [stock market] value were the ones who benefited most.”

Much of the losses incurred by investors arise when they panic at the wrong time about their exposure to different types of investments, according to Aidan Donnelly, head of equities with Davy.

“At times of crisis, people are inclined to panic and react in the wrong way,” said Donnelly. “This is a difficult time to invest but there will always be issues like the Ukraine war or Covid — so it’s important to follow some common investment rules [rather than panic].”

2 Don’t try to time market

“The key thing for any investor is time in the market — not trying to time the market,” said Alan Werlau, head of investments with Barclays. “At times of extreme stress, investors should not be trying to time things. People who have got out of investments at a time of stock market volatility could regret that decision within five days. Hold on and see what happens when the fog clears.”

3 Stick to financial plan

A shrewd investor will have put a financial plan in place before investing their money — where they decided on their investment goals and desired level of exposure to various types of investments.

“The question [during times of uncertainty] is not if you should be doing something; the question should be: are you still on course to meet your long-term investment goals,” said Werlau.

There is no harm reviewing your investment portfolio — particularly if the recent uncertainty has prompted you to worry about your investments.

“In times of uncertainty review what the original rationale was for the investment,” said Vincent Digby, co-founder of Impartial. “If the rationale still holds, you should be more comfortable holding the investment during periods of uncertainty. Realise that time is your true friend when it comes to investing. As long as your investments are not overly concentrated or leveraged, over time the clear probability is that any falls in value will recover.”

4 Don’t be a forced seller

A forced seller in the investment world is typically an investor who has to sell to cut their losses — and who usually has to sell at the wrong time (that is, when they get a poor price for their investment) as a result.

“You could be a forced seller if you’re overexposed to stocks — or if your exposure to equities is higher than set out in your financial plan,” said Donnelly.

“Let’s say your financial plan’s target is to have 60pc of your investment portfolio exposed to equities — but you find that your exposure to equities has reached 90pc. You could be forced to sell at that stage as you’re too heavily exposed to equities. To avoid being in a position where you’re forced to sell, keep an eye on the targets you set under your financial plan and make sure you’re sticking to them.”

5 Milk market sell-offs

“If you’re below your financial plan’s target for equity exposure, use any volatility in the market to bring yourself up to your target — and take advantage of market sell-offs when doing so,” said Donnelly.

“There’s plenty of good quality companies that have been badly hit in recent weeks which you could invest in — as long as you’re taking a long-term view (that is, investing over at least five, seven or 10 years).”

6 Choose value stocks

Value stocks could be a good place to invest your money in the coming years, according to Digby.

A value stock is a stock which appears to be trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value. (The intrinsic value of a company is essentially what a company is deemed to be worth and is typically based on the company’s financial performance.)

“In the last 10 years, growth stocks have usually outperformed value stocks,” said Digby. “So you’ve had 10 years of underperformance by the reliable and steady ‘value’ stocks — and that could be about to reverse.”

Growth stocks are stocks which don’t typically pay dividends and where there has been a rapid growth in the share price over time, according to Digby. The FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) stocks would be considered growth stocks, for example. There are some growth stocks where the share price goes up even if the company itself is not profitable.

“Value stocks typically do well in times of higher interest rates and higher inflation,” said Digby. “Unfortunately, the Ukraine war will amplify the recent inflation surge. Inflation will be more permanent and elevated than investors have had to deal with for many years. Inflation will likely drive markets towards higher interest rates and higher bond yields and will change the ground rules for investing for the next couple of years. We expect the next couple of years will see value stocks outperform growth stocks as growth stocks are more expensive and will be more impacted by rising interest rates.”

Value stocks could include the shares of banks or pharmaceutical companies “that have been out of favour with investors for some time”, according to Digby.

7 Invest in quality companies

“Invest in good quality companies — that is, global companies with decent balance sheets,” said Donnelly. “Ultimately invest in companies that are very likely to be around for the long-term.”

Companies with pricing power are also typically good investment bets at a time of high inflation as they have the ability to pass on rising prices to consumers. “Invest in companies with strong balance sheets, that have good growth prospects and that have pricing power,” said Werlau.

8 Consider health & green

Many healthcare stocks did well during the pandemic and could continue to do so in the coming years. “Due to the global ageing population, there’s great long-term potential in healthcare, regardless of what’s going on,” said Werlau.

Renewable energy investments could also do well. The Ukraine crisis could lead to an acceleration of green and renewable energy initiatives throughout Europe. “Europe and different parts of the world will be thinking more about their energy security [as a result of the Ukraine crisis].”

So having some exposure to healthcare stocks and renewable energy investments in your portfolio could be wise, though as with any investment, do your due diligence beforehand. Healthcare stocks, for example, often face considerable litigation risks.

9 Don’t speculate

Speculative investors typically buy something in the hope the price will increase in the near future. They’re generally short-term investors who will quickly sell the investment if they get the chance to make a profit. While windfalls can be made with speculative investing if a stock or investment goes in your favour, big losses can be incurred if the investment goes in the wrong direction.

“Many commodities have done well recently and it’s likely they will continue to do so for some time — but investors should try not to get too involved in the speculative game,” said Charalambous.

The more speculative investments tend to do poorly in times of high uncertainty, according to Digby.

“Speculative investments could include growth stocks where the company behind that stock has not made any profit. If investment conditions get more difficult, the tide could turn for those stocks. Other examples of speculative investments might be cryptocurrencies, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and ‘meme’ stocks, which have a high degree of small, relatively inexperienced retail investors.”

A SPAC is a company with no business operations which is set up to raise capital through an initial public offering, with the goal of buying an existing company.

A meme stock is a stock which has gained sudden popularity on the internet or social media.

1 0 Swallow the volatili ty

Short-term bouts of stock-market volatility are to be expected and generally investments recover from losses over time, though anything which is consistently losing money should be re-evaluated.

“There will always be something in your portfolio which will give you a headache but in six months’ time, it could be performing wonderfully and something else will be giving you the headache,” said Donnelly.

“Equity markets are the best for long-term returns. But better returns have a price: volatility. If you are not willing to pay the price of volatility, you can’t reap the rewards of financial returns.”