Interest moneylenders can charge may be capped

THE interest rate that moneylenders can change may be capped.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe revealed that he is reviewing submissions made to his department calling for a cap on the high interest rates the door-step lenders can legally impose.

Licensed moneylenders typically charge more than 86pc. Some charge up to 288pc once collection charges are added in.

It is estimated that there are over 380,000 customers of moneylenders in Ireland.

Read More

There are 38 moneylenders licensed by the Central Bank, while the average loan is around €500.

Mr Donohoe told Labour’s finance spokesman Ged Nash his department is currently reviewing the submissions made after it undertook a public consultation in 2019 seeking views on capping the cost of licensed moneylenders.

The majority of submissions called for the introduction of an interest rate restrictions.

“A number of potential policy proposals have been prepared in light of these submissions and I am currently reviewing a draft report setting out these proposals which I hope to publish in the coming months,” the minister told Mr Nash.

Mr Donohoe said there would be a need to balance fairness for borrowers with a need to ensure that moneylenders do not stop offering their services.

He said there was a “potential for unintended consequences in terms of financial exclusion, if the supply of credit is reduced”.

Mr Nash said: “As it stands, moneylenders licenced by the Central Bank are allowed to charge extortionate annual percentage rates (APR) of charge of 188pc and up to a ceiling of just under 290pc when other charges are taken into account.

“The extortion has to end and the Minister for Finance must act fast to bring in a market-wide cap on interest rates charged by moneylenders.”

Credit unions are restricted in what they can charge under law.

St Vincent de Paul is among those calling for moneylenders to be restricted in terms of what they can charge.

And Sinn Féin has launched proposals to cap on the interest rates that can be charged by moneylenders.

From the first day of this year new rules came in limiting the moneylenders’ contact with consumers and limiting the promotion of loans to consumers.

Moneylenders are now prohibited from making unsolicited contact with a prospective consumer based on a referral from an existing consumer.

The Central Bank has said the new regulations will strengthen protections for consumers and were needed to enhance professional standards in the sector.

Since last September moneylenders have had to warn their customers that their lending is high cost.

This means moneylenders are required to include prominent, high-cost warnings in all adverts for loans.

This part of the new regulations was introduced early due to the impact of Covid-19 on low-income households.

Read More

Irish Independent