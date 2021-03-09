Insurers warned delays in cuts to customers’ premiums won’t be tolerated

The Government is to tell insurers it expects to see an immediate effect on premiums after judges voted to significantly cut a range of personal injury awards.

The message will be delivered by Sean Fleming, the minister of state responsible for insurance, who is due to meet the chief executives of insurance companies individually over the coming weeks.

Mr Fleming said he didn’t buy suggestions from the industry’s representative body that it would be some time before award cuts had an impact on premiums.

Insurance Ireland chief executive Moyagh Murdock did not give a specific timeline when asked yesterday when consumers can expect premiums to reduce.

The guidelines will apply only to cases that have not already been assessed by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

“It takes seven to eight months to get a case assessed. So it is going to take time before we start to see the benefit coming through the court system,” Ms Murdock told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

However, Mr Fleming told the Irish Independent he did not accept this.

“I don’t buy that because these will have legal effect from all cases arising effectively from now on,” he said

“When claimants go to PIAB, PIAB will be using the new court rates.

“I would see that the reduction in the cost of claims will have an immediate effect from all new claims from now on.”

Mr Fleming said insurance companies would have already made provision for all claims they currently had on their hands.

“So there should be no hangover or carry-over from the past to see how this will wash out in the future,” he said. “The judges have told them how this is going to wash out in the future, full stop. Because the judges have set the figures.”

The minister’s comments will ratchet up the pressure on insurers, who have already shown signs they will drag their heels on reducing premiums.

The Judicial Council voted at the weekend to accept guidelines imposing significant cuts to awards for minor and middling injuries.

Awards for minor whiplash, the most significant injury in terms of costs for the insurance industry, will be more than halved under the guidelines.

A memo being brought to Cabinet today by Justice Minister Helen McEntee will seek Government approval for amendments to the Judicial Council Act 2019 and the Personal Injuries Assessment Board Act 2003 to give legal effect to the guidelines.

This will “retire” the current Book of Quantum and replace it with the guidelines.

It is intended the new system will take effect within weeks.

However, Mr Fleming said that, in reality, injuries that happened from now on, or had already happened and not yet been the subject of a claim, would fall under the guidelines.

Ms Murdock insisted insurers were committed to passing on savings that will be brought about as a result of the guidelines, but signalled this would not happen straight away.

“When we start to see cases being assessed under the new rules we will start to see those costs coming down,” she said.

Ms Murdock said the industry now wanted to see cases go through “the more expeditious channel of the PIAB or direct settlement” rather than ending up in the courts.

Mr Fleming said he anticipated that, as a result of the guidelines, fewer cases would go to court as PIAB would be offering the same awards as the courts at a fraction of the cost of going to court.

According to the Judicial Council, the guidelines provide greater certainty as to the level of damages likely to be awarded if a case goes to trial.

“It is expected that this greater certainty will lead to increased numbers of early settlements, and therefore a reduction in the legal costs of both claimants and defendants,” the council says on its website. “In addition, it is inevitable that where lower awards apply to a category of injury, it will result in many cases in future being commenced in a lower court. This also has an impact by reducing the costs recoverable.”

