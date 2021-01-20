Insurers under pressure to pay new refunds to motorists

MOTOR insurers are coming under pressure to offer new refunds to customers as traffic volumes have collapsed and claims are down.

Last year most insurers gave their policyholders €30 worth of vouchers each, but this was dismissed as inadequate.

It comes as a UK insurer said there is a need for “fairer” and larger refunds for motorists in that country.

Britain’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, told motor insurers to review their products “in light of the exceptional circumstances arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused the value of many insurance policies to their policyholders to be reduced because of the lockdown and other factors”.

Last month an analysis estimated that close to €300m less in payouts will have to be made by Irish insurers because of the restrictions associated with the pandemic.

Paris-based comparison site HelloSafe estimates that car claims across the country were down 35pc last year compared with previous year, prompting calls for cuts in premiums.

The pandemic has seen a dramatic drop in car journeys and fewer accidents. Courts have been heavily disrupted by the pandemic, which has led to fewer litigated settlements.

HelloSafe, which has a large price comparison operation the UK, said it has estimated the fall in claims based recently published Central Bank of Ireland data and information from insurers that have operations in both Britain and Ireland.

Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform dismissed the €30 vouchers some insurers paid motorists last year to recognise the low volume of travel and fewer claims.

“The €30 in gift vouchers motorists received last year from some insurers is equivalent to a refund of 4.4pc on the average 2019 private motor insurance premium of €676,” he said, quoting Central Bank figures for the cost of cover.

“Even one month of inactivity would have justified double that.”

We are in the third lockdown.

But insurance companies are holding out on offering new refunds.

Asked specifically about refunds, a spokesperson for Insurance Ireland said its members introduced a range forbearance measures to help customers during Covid-19 restrictions.

Measures for personal customers include flexibility for customers in financial distress; no cancellation fees or missed direct debit fees; continuing extension of cover for home working; and priority for HSE staff.

“In addition to this, a number of Insurance Ireland motor insurance members have delivered €56m in rebates to customers, and Insurance Ireland health insurance members have delivered over €200m in rebates.”

Asked if it should force insurers to pay new, larger refunds, the Central Bank said it recently wrote all insurance firms telling them: “Regulated firms have an obligation to act honestly, fairly and professionally in the best interest of consumers and to comply with the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Code and other regulatory requirements.”

A spokesman for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Department of Finance has had extensive engagement with the insurance industry since the start of the pandemic.

It added that Minister of State Sean Fleming held meetings with Insurance Ireland and the CEOs of the main insurers to reiterate the need for them to respond to reforms by lowering premiums, to continue to offer forbearance measures, and to expand their risk horizon in the market.

