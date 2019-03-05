Insurance companies are digging their heels in on informing motorists when there is a claim against them.

Insurers dig their heels in on telling motorists when there is a claim against them

This means the Government will be forced to legislate if they want to implement change and ease the burden on consumers.

Insurers are refusing to change their rules to inform motorists when there is a claim made against them before it is settled.

The measure was one of the recommendations of a Department of Finance report on insurance reform. But the latest update on progress made on the Cost of Insurance Working Group says its implementation will now be delayed.

Insurers failing to notify drivers of claims made against them before they are settled are a huge cause of frustration among policyholders.

This is because the existence of a claim sends premiums through the roof with the loss of no-claims bonuses. And insurers are often accused of settling questionable and exaggerated claims to avoid the expense of fighting the claims in the courts.

The Department of Finance reported it was not possible to reach agreement on the issue with Insurance Ireland, the industry's representative body.

The department wanted a protocol put in place that would "involve the relevant policyholder being informed as soon as possible after both a claim is lodged and a claim is settled, and for the policyholder's views to be taken into consideration".

It argued that a previous protocol between the industry and employers' body Ibec was agreed in 2003 on informing policyholders before claims are settled. Officials said this could provide the bedrock of a new and similar protocol.

But Insurance Ireland told the department this protocol had been superseded by the Central Bank's consumer protection code.

However, the department argues the code does not state policyholders have to be told and engaged with when a claim is made against their policies.

Ultimately, the failure to reach agreement means the department now plans to amend the Consumer Insurance Contracts private members' bill, which has completed a legislative scrutiny process.

In a statement, Insurance Ireland insisted the Consumer Protection Code offers comprehensive protection to policyholders on how claims are verified, processed and settled.

"The interests of policyholders are robustly protected by the code's requirements for an insurer to seek to verify the validity of a claim, that a claim must be in line with the terms and conditions of a policy and that any claim settlement offer is fair," it said.

The latest update on motor insurance reform also states that efforts are ongoing to force insurers to set out the reasons for large increases in premiums to consumers.

Agreement between the department and Insurance Ireland has been reached, but the insurance group has yet to confirm this information is being supplied to policyholders on renewal.

The eighth progress report on insurance reform states insurers will have to give 20 working days' notice, instead of 15, before a policy is due for renewal. This measure comes into effect on November 1.

Junior Minister with responsibility for insurance reform Michael D'Arcy said progress made so far to deal with the insurance crisis was positive. He said 29 of 33 the motor insurance report recommendations were completed or ongoing.

