Insurers commit to forebearance during latest lockdown but no refunds

INSURANCE companies are to continue forbearance measures for drivers, households and business customers to help them through the latest lockdown.

The measures include continued cover for motorists who are unable to have an NCT carried out, a longer grace period when cover runs out, and allowing businesses to adjust employer liability and public liability cover for periods when they are not trading.

But there was no reference to any new refunds for policyholders despite a dramatic drop in the volume of traffic and a fall-off in claims.

Insurance Ireland said the main insurers had signed up to the measures. These are Allianz, Aviva, Axa, FBD, RSA and Zurich.

The insurance industry lobby group said customers wishing to avail of any of these measures should contact their insurer or broker directly.

Chief executive of Insurance Ireland Moyagh Murdock said: “Our members have been taking action to support their customers throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, and are committed to continuing to support our customers once again.”

The measures are similar to ones put in place for the last two lockdowns, with two additions.

Cover will now continue to be provided where customers are unable to renew driving licences and learner permits due to pandemic-induced delays at the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) delays.

And cover will continue to be provided where customers are unable to obtain their NCT due to Covid-19 delays at NCT centres.

The insurers have also given a renewed commitment to deal fairly and flexibly with customers in financial distress.

The renewal grace period has been extended to 28 days, following contact with the customer or broker to confirm the extension.

There will be no cancellation fees or missed direct debit fees for personal customers.

Extension of credit facilities with relevant brokers.

And there is an extension of cover under standard household policies for those working from home.

Volunteer driving associated with Covid-19 is covered on private car policies under social, domestic and pleasure use, including HSE volunteers.

Measures for business customers include a commitment to work with policyholders who need to adjust their premiums for employer and public liability and commercial motor cover for the periods they are not trading.

The insurers say there will be renewal flexibility.

There is also a commitment to maintain existing cover where the premises are closed or unoccupied.

Cover will continue to be provided where customers are unable to obtain their Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Test (CVRT) due to Covid-19 delays at CVRT centres.

Cover will continue to be provided where HGV operators are unable to renew their CPC cards due to Covid-19 delays.

Insurance Ireland said its members continue to pay out €250m to customers in claims and benefits every week.

Online Editors