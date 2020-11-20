Insurers accused of showing ‘complete contempt’ for public

Insurers have been accused of showing “complete contempt” for their customers after it emerged they have been lobbying the Central Bank to be allowed to pay dividends this year.

The regulator said they would be better off treating customers fairly and cutting premiums.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform said the industry had been sorely exposed during Covid-19 and was displaying contempt for its customers.

The paying of dividends by insurance companies this year was banned by the Central Bank as part of a European Union-wide bid to force insurers to conserve cash to cope with the pandemic.

Director of insurance supervision at the Central Bank, Domhnall Cullinan has revealed in a briefing for the insurance industry that the regulator has been lobbied hard to allow insurers to pay dividends.

This month the Central Bank reported that motor insurers in this market collectively made profits of €142 million last year, which was up from €130 million in the previous year.

Central Bank statisticians say the cost of the average motor premium is now €653, a rise of 35pc over the past 10 years. Over the same period the cost of claims per policy has fallen by 9pc.

Mr Cullinan said in his speech: “When the Central Bank announced early this year that insurers should refrain from paying dividends due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis, the industry made a large number of representations, with many arguing that such an approach was unwarranted when so many Irish firms are paying dividends to group parents.

“It would be a positive move for policyholders if the industry would take the same approach to consumer-centric issues such as the cost and availability of insurance and business interruption.”

Director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform Peter Boland claimed the industry was “sorely exposed during Covid-19”. He charged that insurers were putting their shareholders and the profit motive well ahead of the interests of policyholders.

“They have shown complete contempt for their customers in this and a series of other responses such as their trenchant resistance to paying out business interruption compensation or any meaningful forbearance on policies that are essentially defunct due to a lack of economic or social activity.”

Mr Boland claimed there was a lack of a meaningful response from the regulator to the actions of insurers. He cited comments from the global head of insurance giant Zurich, which has operations in this country, that it does not expect a material impact from the Covid crisis.

And this week insurer RSA backed a £7.2 billion (€8.05 billion) cash offer from Canada's Intact Financial and Denmark's Tryg in one of Europe's biggest financial takeover bids this year.

Insurers have become an attractive proposition since the coronavirus crisis despite reputational damage from disputes over business interruption claims, industry sources say.

Home-working has led to fewer claims on home and motor insurance. Mr Boland added that the level of claims has dropped dramatically this year because of Covid-19. “So we might expect bumper profits for the sector in 2020,” he added.

There was no comment from representative body Insurance Ireland when it was put to it that the industry was showing contempt to its policyholders.

Online Editors