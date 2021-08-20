Watchdog forces car insurers to prove they’re not manipulating prices at expense of drivers

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has forced the country’s six main motor insurers to submit to more intrusive oversight after an investigation found evidence of anti-competitive “price-signalling” in the industry.

However, Brokers Ireland – the representative body for 1,200 insurance brokers – has refused to comply with the requests, stating that its members did not break any competition laws.

The CCPC has also taken the unusual step of writing to the Central Bank to raise concerns about the culture in the insurance industry, which the Central Bank is responsible for regulating.

Motor insurers will now have to make legally binding investments to beef up their internal controls and prove to independent experts that they are not manipulating prices to the detriment of consumers.

“Businesses are required to set their prices independently,” said Brian McHugh, the CCPC member with responsibility for competition enforcement.

“Any form of pricing statements and suspected coordination that could manipulate future pricing raises serious concerns under competition law, as this can impact on competition and ultimately the price consumers pay.

“The potential for consumer harm is particularly high in the motor insurance market as consumers cannot avoid taking out a policy if they are to drive legally.”

Price-signalling occurs when rival companies publicly indicate in advance their intention to raise prices, potentially tipping each other off in a way that reduces competition and eliminates real choice for consumers.

The CCPC opened an investigation into the insurance industry five years ago when public statements by several parties in the sector “appeared to be forecasting with confidence that premiums would rise”, according to the commission.

These “statements of concern” coincided with reports from consumers that prices were indeed going up, leading the CCPC to believe that price-signalling may have been occurring.

Officials conducted interviews under summons and trawled emails at the companies for evidence. Preliminary findings published last September alleged that breaches of competition law had been evident over a 21-month period in 2015 and 2016.

“The CCPC did not accept that adequate compliance measures were in place in these businesses, as robust compliance programmes would have identified and flagged the behaviours of concern that were under investigation,” Mr McHugh said in a statement.

While the CCPC has not proven conclusively that the companies involved breached competition law, it has extracted commitments from six of them to make major changes to how they follow consumer protection rules.

Failure to implement them will prompt legal action, the CCPC said.

However, Brokers Ireland issued a lengthy statement rejecting the CCPC’s allegations and saying they would not commit to any new compliance agreements.

It said the CCPC had not proved that its predecessor organisation, the Irish Brokers Association, had violated the law. It also said the CCPC was trying to impose a one-size-fits-all compliance regime that was inappropriate for small brokers.

Mr McHugh said the refusal of Brokers Ireland to sign up to the industry-wide commitment “calls into question the organisational attitude towards compliance” and warned that the CCPC’s powers would be “strengthened” under the new Competition (Amendment) Bill.

The CCPC also wrote to the Central Bank to complain about cultural problems in the insurance industry, highlighting the need for “repeated interventions” to deal with anti-competitive behaviour.