| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Watchdog forces car insurers to prove they’re not manipulating prices at expense of drivers

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Jon Ihle

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has forced the country’s six main motor insurers to submit to more intrusive oversight after an investigation found evidence of anti-competitive “price-signalling” in the industry.

However, Brokers Ireland – the representative body for 1,200 insurance brokers – has refused to comply with the requests, stating that its members did not break any competition laws.

The CCPC has also taken the unusual step of writing to the Central Bank to raise concerns about the culture in the insurance industry, which the Central Bank is responsible for regulating.

Most Watched

Privacy