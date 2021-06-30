Vhi sees profits rise amid Covid closure of private hospitals and fall in claims

Declan Moran, director of marketing and business development at Vhi (left), and John O'Dwyer, CEO of Vhi. Pic Tom Burke 28/11/13

THE State’s largest health insurer has reported a rise in profits for last year, when private hospitals were closed to private patients for months because of the pandemic.

Profits at Vhi rose 18pc to €53m last year, a period when the pandemic disrupted the operation of private healthcare.

Vhi increased the cost of customer premiums in April.

Publishing its results for last year, it says more people have signed up to Vhi membership, and claims were down last year.

At the end of March last year the HSE effectively took over the operation of nearly 20 private hospitals for a three-month period.

There were fears the public health system would be overwhelmed by Covid cases.

This meant the private hospitals were not available to treat those with health insurance, saving money for health insurers.

Commenting on the results Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie said: “That is a great performance for Vhi. Hopefully, it means no more price increases for this year.”

Gross earned premiums for the year to the end of last December were €1.5bn, up from €1.413bn in 2019.

Its membership rose to 1.131 million, up from 1.128 million in the previously year.

Vhi benefited from a fall in the cost of claims last year to €1.15bn.

This is down from close to €1.4bn in 2019, a decrease of 17pc.

The State-owned insurer said it returned €265m to customers in two rounds of refunds.

All this meant its after-tax surplus rose to €52.7m, up from €45.1m.

However, Vhi saw its income from general insurance products fall last year due to the impact on travel insurance due to the restrictions on international travel.

Vhi admitted that the pandemic meant that customers cancelled and deferred appointments last year.

It said this was partly due to curtailed access to private facilities as the HSE acquired emergency capacity, but it was also due to the fact that Covid-19 patients were prioritised in public hospitals.

Vhi chief executive John O’Dwyer said last year had challenging for everyone.

He said the results for the past year were solid, with revenue and customer numbers up.

“As Vhi exists solely to meet the healthcare needs of our customers, we initiated an immediate response to the drop in claims by introducing a waiver of premium.”

Mr O’Dwyer said claims were down for the year.

He insisted this was acknowledged through the delivery of two premium waivers totalling €265m.

“We also recognised that there were affordability challenges for many of our customers whose incomes had been affected by Covid-19 lockdowns and a number of supports were put in place for these customers.”

He said the company waived premiums for its dental customers and extended cover at no cost for those customers with MultiTrip travel cover.

In April Vhi increased its prices by an average of 3pc, despite disruptions that meant many people had limited access to private health care last year.

The company said the increase was necessary to cover rising costs including due to enhanced and necessary Covid-related infection control measures in clinical settings, as well as the costs of new drugs, technologies and procedures.