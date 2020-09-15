| 21.6°C Dublin

UK ruling gives hope to Irish businesses fighting for insurance payouts due to Covid-19

London court decision on interruption claims could benefit thousands of policy holders here

The UK’s High Court issued a ruling in a test case taken by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (Photo:PA)

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Irish businesses fighting to make insurers pay up for business interruption claims made because of the Covid pandemic will be hoping that a British court ruling today will strengthen their cases here.

The UK’s High Court issued a ruling in a test case taken by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that should immediately benefit hundreds of thousands of business policy holders there.

The FCA had argued in court that the ‘disease’ and/or ‘denial of access’ clauses in a representative sample of policy wordings provide cover in the circumstances of the pandemic, and that the trigger for cover caused policyholders’ losses.