UK insurer Aston Lark snaps up another local Irish brokerage

UK insurer Aston Lark has bought the Kerry-based brokerage, William Lyons, expanding its already large presence in the local Irish market.

The deal includes JC Daly Insurances, a Limerick-based subsidiary of William Lyons, which the 70-year-old family-run brokerage acquired in 2004.

It is Aston Lark's 13th Irish deal in the last year and a half.

The insurer moved into the Irish market in 2019 after acquiring Robertson Low and Wright Insurance and rebranding as Aston Lark Ireland in 2021.

Earlier this year Aston Lark Ireland acquired Dublin’s Marine & General Insurances. In 2021 it announced the buyout of Abbey Murphy Insurance, based in the midlands, and Principal Insurance, based in the capital.

Aston Lark Ireland is part of the Howden group, which has over $10bn of premium placed worldwide each year.

Aston Lark Ireland chief executive Robert Kennedy said the acquisition was “an excellent fit for Aston Lark, giving us our first presence in Kerry and Limerick”.

“Our ambition is to continue our incredible growth journey to scale the business and support our clients with access to new markets and sectors.”

William Lyons director Mary Lyons and managing director Denny Lyons said “a lot of thought went into” the decision to join the much larger organisation.

“It was most important to us that they were, and are, on the same wavelength about the absolute need to put our customers first and foremost whilst maintaining the necessary level of personal service upon which our business has flourished.

“In other words, to help us continue to offer the same level of service and professionalism to our customers, ensuring business as usual.

They said it was “the best fit” for the business as it offered customers more market access and afforded staff more career opportunities.

The Irish insurance market has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years, particularly since Brexit, mirroring developments in the UK.

Around 50 insurance brokerage deals have taken place in Ireland in the past five years, according to research by private equity firm Renatus.