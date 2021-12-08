Thousands of businesses still haven’t got clarity on Covid insurance, says Central Bank

Thousands of firms are still waiting to hear whether their insurance policy will cover them for state-ordered Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Central Bank confirmed yesterday that 1809 ‘business interruption’ claims are still open, out of a total of 31,000 reviewed.

The open claims are “mostly awaiting further information”, Mr Cross said, with the Central Bank “generally satisfied that such claims are being progressed appropriately”.

More than €146m has been paid out to almost 4800 policyholders - including full and interim payments - said Gerry Cross, the Central Bank’s director of financial regulation.

Domhnall Cullinan, the Bank’s director of insurance supervision, said that figure “could go up” depending on the outcome of a further test case being heard in the commercial court next month.

Speaking to the Oireachtas joint finance committee on Wednesday, Mr Cross said the Central BAnk had called on insurers to take a “supportive” view of valid pandemic insurance claims and not to question the costs being put forward by businesses.

Test cases taken by four publicans against FBD Insurance cleared the way earlier this year for what the Central Bank described on Wednesday as a “significant number of payouts”.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has justified its intention to allow insurers to continue offering discounts to new customers, despite a years-long ‘dual pricing’ or ‘price walking’ row over increasing premiums for existing home and motor insurance customers.

Mr Cross said new customer discounts should be possible “as long as these are clearly flagged as such and the likely renewal cost is also set out”.

“The insurance sector and insurance firms need to be trustworthy,” Mr Cross said.

Paul Walsh, CEO of home, travel and life insurance provider Peopl.ie, said the “scourge of dual pricing has been around for too long” and urged the Central Bank and Government to take further steps to “stamp it out”.

Mr Cross also told the Oireachtas committee that there was some evidence that the overall cost of premiums is coming down, but said it was not possible to see if that had anything to do with recent judicial guidelines limiting payouts on personal injury claims.



