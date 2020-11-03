State body PIAB says it delivers the same level of compensation as litigated claims

THE State body set up to award people who are injured said that using it delivers the same level of compensation, but at a fraction of the cost of going to court and over a much shorter time.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) was put in place to settle claims without the need to incur legal costs.

PIAB said the legal costs involved in litigated claims are more than 15 times greater than those settled through it.

This is for award amounts of up to €100,000, which accounts for most settlements.

It was commenting on the findings of a Central Bank report on motor insurance pricing and the cost of claims.

Central Bank researchers found that on average the legal costs associated with settling claims through litigation were 67pc of the actual compensation amount.

PIAB chief executive Rosalind Carroll said this adds substantially to the overall cost of the claim.

It means the total average claim cost for cases that are litigated is more than €40,000.

Legal costs under PIAB are less than 4pc of the compensation amount, bringing the total average claim cost to less than €24,000.

The difference is more €16,000 per claim, a cost which is passed on to motorists in higher premiums.

PIAB was set up to avoid legal costs, although it is forced to deal with lawyers in a small number of claims.

Ms Carroll said the Central Bank found there is only a marginal difference in the actual award values between claims settled via litigation and by using PIAB.

Between 2015 and 2019 the average award for those whose claims were litigated PIAB averaged €23,572.

People who used PIAB got an average settlement of €22,319, the Central Bank found.

And it is much faster to use the State-backed assessment board. It takes an average of 4.7 years to settle a claim that is litigated.

But claims settle with PIAB in 2.9 years, according to the Central Bank database shows.

Ms Carroll said that one the significant findings from the Central Bank report was that the size of awards received through the litigation and PIAB models are broadly similar, yet litigation takes far longer, and adds considerable cost.

“However, disappointingly the percentage of cases settled though PIAB has decreased over the last number of years.

“We need to find ways to address this and ensure the services of PIAB are utilised more so that we can be of more value, to the benefit of injured parties, policy-holders and wider society, who ultimately bear the burden of additional costs.”

The Central Bank report shows motor insurers in this market collectively made profits of €142m last year, which was up from €130m in the previous year.

Central Bank statisticians say the cost of the average motor premium is now €653, a rise of 35pc over the past 10 years. Over the same period the cost of claims per policy has fallen by 9pc. The report also shows lawyers are reaping millions of euro from the system.

Online Editors