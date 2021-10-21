Planned law on insurance price discrimination is ‘devoid of detail’

THE Government has been accused of proposing legislation on price discrimination of insurance products that is “devoid of detail”.

Both the Alliance for Insurance Reform and Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the Cabinet approval for new laws on dual-pricing of insurance products will do nothing to reduce premiums.

Mr Doherty questioned the need for the legislation as the Central Bank has argued that it can use existing laws to ban dual-pricing, which it plans to do next year.

The comments come after the Cabinet agreed this week on legislation that ministers said will ban insurance companies from imposing loyalty penalties on consumers.

The measures are designed to stop the practice of price-walking, where long-standing customers face higher prices when renewing their policies.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister of State for Financial Services Seán Fleming said on Wednesday they now have backing from the Cabinet to start drafting the Insurance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill to end the stealth increases.

“This Bill will protect motorists and homeowners from this practice in the insurance industry,” said Mr Fleming.

But Mr Doherty described draft insurance legislation as an embarrassment.

“Minister Donohoe and Minister Fleming received agreement from Cabinet to commence drafting insurance legislation that will reduce insurance costs for customers by precisely zero cents.

“The provisions detailed in the General Scheme [for the Bill] are an embarrassment.”

Mr Doherty said it was “nonsense to suggest the Bill will protect motorists and homeowners from dual pricing. He claimed the Government has done nothing to ban the loyalty penalty.

“The truth is that the Central Bank will end a form of dual-pricing after a complaint was issued by Sinn Féin in October 2019 and a subsequent meeting was held with the Governor of the Central Bank.”

Mr Doherty said this led to a Central Bank investigation into the practice and proposals to restrict it that will take effect from July of next year.

“All this legislation will do is ask the Central Bank to write a report at some time in 2023 – 18 months after the Bill becomes law.”

Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform welcomed the move to ban price walking, but said it was taking too long to put into effect.

He said he does not believe the measures will put downward pressure on premiums any time soon.

The Government’s promise to deal with the issue comes after years of campaigning by the ‘Irish Independent’ on so-called dual pricing”, where loyal motor and house insurance customers are charged more than new customers.

And the legislation comes on foot of a complaint made to the Central Bank by Mr Doherty.

The practice, which has been going on for years, involves insurers incrementally increasing renewal quotes annually.

A report published in the summer by the Central Bank found that those who remain loyal to the same insurer are paying a third more for their home insurance cover than new customers.

And motor policyholders are being hit with a 14pc loyalty penalty, a Central Bank report found.

The regulator said insurers are using controversial dual-pricing techniques to increase prices “by stealth” on those customers who stay with them year in year out.