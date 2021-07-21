People loyal to same insurer paying a third more for home cover

PEOPLE who remain loyal to the same insurer are paying a third more for their home insurance cover than new customers.

And motor policyholders are being hit with a 14pc loyalty penalty, a Central Bank report has found.

The regulator said insurers are using controversial dual-pricing techniques to increase prices “by stealth” of those who stay with them year in year out.

It said these loyalty penalties impact vulnerable groups or those with differing abilities, time or willingness to search for better offers.

In response to this, the Central Bank has proposed a ban on what it calls pricing walking, as revealed in the Irish Independent earlier this week.

This is an aspect of dual, or differential, pricing that sees premiums incrementally increased each year for those who do not shop around.

“The practice of price walking is unfair and could result in unfair outcomes for some groups of consumers in the private car and home insurance markets,” the Central Bank said in its final report into differential pricing.

Differential, or dual, pricing is where customers with a similar risk and cost of service are charged different premiums for reasons other than risk and cost of service.

Regulators found that insures are using big data analytical techniques to work out which consumers will just accept higher premiums each year and pay up.

Advances in computing power, data analytics and modelling techniques increase the risk that pricing practices could result in unfair outcomes for some consumers, it said.

The 60-page report says differential pricing can cause harm to consumers, “particularly if it is used to increase the prices of policyholders by stealth, or if it affects vulnerable groups or those with differing abilities, time or willingness to search for better offers”.

Central Bank regulators want to ban price walking where premiums are hiked each year for those who do not shop around.

But insurers would still be able to offer discounts for new business customers and allow personal consumers retain the opportunity to get a better-priced premium through switching.

The report says: “Our analysis showed that long-term customers (those who stayed with the same insurer for nine years or more) pay, on average, 14pc more on private car insurance and 32pc more on home insurance than the equivalent customer renewing for the first time.”

The Central Bank’s Director General of Financial Conduct Derville Rowland said: “What we have determined is that loyalty does not pay.”

She said the longer consumers stay with an insurer the more they pay.

And she defended the fact that it will be this time next year before any changes are implemented, three years after the Central Bank first started looking at the issue.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, who had legislation banning dual pricing pass initial stages in the Oireachtas this year, said the proposal by regulators to ban pricing walking was a major victory for consumers.

He said the Central Bank’s findings were a damning indictment of the insurance industry.

The Central Bank is also proposing that motor and home insurance providers be required to review their pricing policies and processes annually.

This would ensure they keep a focus on their pricing practices and the impact of such practices on their customers.

Regulators also want new consumer consent and disclosure requirements to ensure the automatic renewal process is more transparent for consumers.

This would ensure that consumer consent was required for the renewal of insurance contract on an automatic basis and allow personal consumers to make more informed decisions.

Plans are also proposed to beef up complaints procedures for consumers impacted by dual pricing.

A public consultation process will now be held on the proposals, to end by October 22.

The measures will be finalised this month next year, regulators said.