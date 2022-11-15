Patients left with big bills after finding out too late their health insurance doesn’t provide cover – ombudsman

Consumers who have health cover have been warned to ensure they are not left out of pocket when having costly medical procedures carried out.

Many people find out too late that their health insurance does not cover them.

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman’s office said it is dealing with a large number of cases where people have health insurance but they don’t find out until after the procedure that it is not covered by their insurer.

This is because health insurers will often not cover some pre-existing conditions. These are medical issues that were there before cover is taken out, or before cover is upgraded.

However, acting ombudsman MaryRose McGovern said some people with health cover may not be aware they have a pre-existing condition.

She said a number of complaints to her office show that people may have had a medical investigation done or had blood tests or X-rays.

These may have shown up a pre-existing condition, but because it was never given a name at the time they were not aware they had it.

Ms McGovern said: “It is important for consumers to be aware that a pre-existing condition can exist, without a formal diagnosis, and it is the signs and symptoms within the period, which are relevant.”

People with a pre-existing condition may have to undergo a waiting period of up to two years before their condition is covered by their policy, or if they are upgrading their cover.

The ombudsman said some consumers who buy health insurance are not familiar with their cover or do not understand how waiting periods can affect their ability to make a claim on their policy.

Ms McGovern said: “As with all financial products, it is so important to understand what you are buying and to be aware that not all insurance policies are the same.”

Consumers were warned that the level of hospital cover and outpatient cover is determined by the type of plan chosen by them.

Market research carried out by her office revealed that a third of those respondents who have health insurance felt they had a poor understanding of the cover on their plan.

The survey found that in contrast to this, just 15pc of respondents who felt they had a very good understanding.