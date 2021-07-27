| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Our insurance costs are crippling us’ – businesses seek help over big bills 

Áine McDonough has been forced to turn her family's pub in Bettystown, Co Meath, into a coffee shop. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Stephen Fitzgerald, owner of Aqua Splash water park on Lough Derg, Dromineer, Co Tipperary. Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Close

Áine McDonough has been forced to turn her family's pub in Bettystown, Co Meath, into a coffee shop. Photo: Frank McGrath

Áine McDonough has been forced to turn her family's pub in Bettystown, Co Meath, into a coffee shop. Photo: Frank McGrath

Stephen Fitzgerald, owner of Aqua Splash water park on Lough Derg, Dromineer, Co Tipperary. Photo: Don Moloney

Stephen Fitzgerald, owner of Aqua Splash water park on Lough Derg, Dromineer, Co Tipperary. Photo: Don Moloney

/

Áine McDonough has been forced to turn her family's pub in Bettystown, Co Meath, into a coffee shop. Photo: Frank McGrath

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

High insurance premiums are threatening the future of businesses in the leisure, hospitality and childcare sectors despite promises from Government that it will tackle the issue. 

From a water park forced to close during the heatwave as no insurer would provide cover, to a 125-year-old thatched pub that can’t get building insurance, business owners have asked why nothing has changed despite the Government implementing 34 of its 66 planned actions on insurance reform.

Insurers recently told an Oireachtas committee there would be a reduction in premiums “in time” after preliminary findings showed the average award in personal injury cases had dropped by 50pc since new guidelines came into effect two months ago.

Most Watched

Privacy