‘Misperceptions’ mean many customers are not switching insurer – Central Bank

Up to a quarter of insurance policyholders believe – mistakenly – that they are better off sticking with their current provider, according to Central Bank research.

Just one in four people switch insurance providers when their policy is up for renewal, the Central Bank said in an economic letter on Thursday.

A large majority of car and home insurance customers (80pc) actively search and compare prices before purchasing a new policy or renewing one.

But a large proportion – a quarter of car insurance customers and a fifth of home insurance policyholders – still believe that loyalty is rewarded, even though evidence indicates this is not the case.

Around one in five consumers - mainly older, lower income or less educated people - are uncomfortable searching and switching online.

Price walking - or charging existing customers an increasing amount over time - has been banned since July following a Central Bank review, but new customer discounts are still allowed.

However, the Central Bank’s latest analysis “showed a significant loyalty penalty over time for customers who stayed with the same firm”.

“We find that policy holders who report having experienced past increases in premiums or perceive big savings available from shopping around are significantly more likely to engage and to switch providers,” the letter said.

“Policyholders who are time-poor or believe that loyalty is rewarded are significantly less likely to engage and to switch providers.”

The Central Bank found “consumer misperceptions” and “consumer psychology” impact the propensity to search and compare prices, and eventually switch providers.

The survey comes as insurers prepare to increase their rates next year.

Irish Life Health announced recently that it is to increase the cost of its plans for those renewing or taking out a new plan from the start of January.

It is the first insurer to announce a rise, with Vhi and Laya giving rebates earlier in the year - although experts expect the two insurers will hike prices in the new year.