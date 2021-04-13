‘It is now important that the insurance industry follows through and brings down cost of insurance,’ says McEntee 

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD . She wants insurers to cut the cost of cover. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

INSURERS have been called on by a senior Government minister to bring down the cost of cover.

It comes after Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced that the Personal Injuries Guidelines will come into effect on Saturday week.

The guidelines were approved by the State’s judges last month and recommend that the payouts for injuries cases are cut by around half the current levels.

The new guidelines will be used by both the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) and the courts to assess compensation in such claims.

It is hoped that recommended lower levels of awards will prompt more cases to be assessed by the PIAB and avoid the expense of litigation.

Ms McEntee said: “The commencement of the Personal Injuries Guidelines should reduce costs, and in time, boost competition in the Irish insurance market.

“It is now important that the insurance industry follows through and brings down the cost of insurance.”

The guidelines apply to applications already made to the PIAB, except where an assessment has been made, she said.

Read More

The Book of Quantum will continue to apply where PIAB assessments have been made or where a hearing is already before the courts.

Motor insurers have indicted to Junior Finance Minister Seán Fleming that they plan to reduce premiums from the second half of this year after judges voted in a landmark move to approve the new guidelines.

Mr Fleming has been meeting with insurers to press home the need for reductions and said that most were prepared to lower premiums from June onwards.

Reacting to the news the guidelines will come into effect on April, he said: “I have been meeting with the main insurers in the Irish market this month to press the need for premium reductions in response to the implementation of the new guidelines. The engagement to date has been positive, with all insurers indicating that they will begin to reduce premiums in response to these developments.”

This week, the chief executive of Insurance Ireland has said she would be “optimistic” that consumers will start to see a reduction in their motor insurance premiums “in the near future”.

However, Moyagh Murdock said it will take some time for the actual full benefit to be seen on all policies following judicial review guidelines.

The Justice Minister said the guidelines will be reviewed within three years of being adopted and every three years thereafter.

This is required under the terms of the Judicial Council Act 2019.

Experts have calculated that cuts of up to 20pc on the cost of motor insurance premiums are justified as a result of landmark new injury guidelines.

Damages awards account for around 42pc of the cost of motor premiums.

If the awards levels reduce by half, as the judges are recommending, it means the costs of settling claims for insurance firms should drop by half.

That should translate into a reduction in the average premium of 20pc.

Insurers price on the basis of what is going to happen with claims in the next year. If claims are lower, it should mean lower premiums.

Read More





Online Editors