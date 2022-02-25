Irish motor insurers bow to EU Competition body

Moyagh Murdock, who is the current chief executive of Insurance Ireland, but was not in this position when the EU Commission probe stated.

EUROPEAN Commission competition regulators have secured commitments from the representative group for Irish insurance companies to avoid anti-competitive practices.

It follows a probe into insurers here that dates back five years following dawn raids on insurance offices, broker headquarters and the offices of Insurance Ireland.

Last June the EU Commission told Insurance Ireland it has formed the preliminary view that it breached competition rules in the motor market.

The commission alleged there was restricted access to a data-sharing platform run by Insurance Ireland.

Commission competition officials have competition concerns regarding access to its Insurance Link information exchange system.

Insurance Ireland insists this database is an anti-fraud tool. Insurance companies that want to come into this market need access to it to enable them to assess risks when offering insurance services here.

Now the European Commission said it had got commitments from Insurance Ireland “to address competition concerns regarding access to its Insurance Link information exchange system”.

It called for public comments to be made on these commitments.

In a statement, the Commission said it had opened a formal investigation into Insurance Ireland’s conduct in 2019.

Now the Commission has issued a statement outlining its preliminary view that Insurance Ireland had breached EU antitrust rules by restricting competition in the Irish motor vehicle insurance market.

It said it preliminarily considered that Insurance Ireland arbitrarily delayed or in practice denied access to its Insurance Link information exchange system, which contains information important to be active in the motor vehicle insurance market in Ireland.

The Commission preliminarily considered that restricted access to Insurance Link placed certain companies at a competitive disadvantage on the Irish motor vehicle insurance market in comparison to companies that had access to the information exchange system.

According to the Commission's preliminary assessment, this acted as a barrier to entry, reducing the possibility of more competitive prices and choice of suppliers for consumers seeking motor vehicle insurance in Ireland.

Insurance Ireland reacted by saying it welcomes the European Commission’s decision to seek submissions on the commitments offered by it to address the preliminary findings raised by the European Commission.

“While Insurance Ireland does not agree with the preliminary findings, it has pro-actively engaged with the European Commission with a view to allaying the perceived concerns set out in the statement of objections and has offered a comprehensive set of commitments in that regard.”

Insurance Ireland said it has been strongly committed to co-operating with the investigation of the European Commission and will continue to do so during the next phase of the process.

The European Commission first began probing insurers here in 2017, but only opened a formal investigation in May 2019.

The latest developments come after a number of insurers in this market gave commitments to the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission last August after a long-running investigation into anti-competitive behaviour in the motor insurance industry between 2015 and 2016.

A five-year Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) investigation into allegations of insurers signalling motor premium price increases to each other ended last August with five insurers and AA Ireland, an insurance intermediary, committing to legally binding agreements to reform their internal competition compliance.

None of them conceded that they breached laws. Brokers Ireland did not commit to the agreement.