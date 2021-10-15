THE group that represents insurers has hinted that the dramatic fall in injury awards paid out by the State assessment board could lead to lower premiums.

Insurance Ireland said that competition law meant it was prohibited from commenting on future pricing.

But it added that it believes “that meaningful reductions in award levels will lead to decreased volatility and increased competition in the market over time”.

Insurance Ireland said it welcomed the report from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) which found that the value of average awards for personal injuries made by it has fallen by 40pc from last year’s levels.

This follows the introduction of new Judicial Council Guidelines in April.

Insurance Ireland said its members strongly support the new guidelines and believes that a more stable sector, delivered through Government reform, will reduce market volatility and bring more certainty for customers and insurers alike.

Chief executive of the insurance lobby group Moyagh Murdock said a Central Bank report last November found average premiums fell by 9pc from the second quarter of 2018 to the end of 2019.

She said the Central Statistics Office motor index shows that there has been a further 13pc reduction since then.

“The last time Ireland introduced major reform with the establishment of Personal Injuries Assessment Board in 2004, insurers responded positively and consumers benefitted,” she said.

Ms Murdock said the insurance sector fully supports the Government’s Action Plan for Insurance Reform and believes that the new judicial guidelines is a key element of delivering that reform.

It will help “to create an environment that is less volatile and can deliver more consistent outcomes for customers”.

She said that while the PIAB rejection rate remains high at 60pc, insurers believe the figures for the 40pc fall in award levels is very encouraging.

“Insurance Ireland is prohibited from commenting on future pricing, but we believe that meaningful reductions in award levels will lead to decreased volatility and increased competition in the market over time.”

Insurance Ireland said that public liability and employer’s liability insurance were still facing challenges.

This meant there was a need to strengthen the powers of PIAB, the rebalancing of the duty of care between business and the citizen, and increasing competition in the market.

“It is particularly crucial that we see a strengthening of PIAB’s ability to settle cases so that fewer claims go to the courts, where the legal costs add so much to the overall cost of settling claims,” Ms Murdock said.

Business group Isme said the significant fall in awards reported by the PIAB should result in immediate reductions in insurance premiums.

It said Central Bank figures analysed by the Alliance for Insurance Reform this year show that damages make up 40pc of the cost of premiums.

This meant a reduction in awards of 40pc should result in a fall in premiums of 16pc.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform said substantial reductions in insurance premiums must follow the drop in awards.