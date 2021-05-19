Insurers accused of ‘pocketing’ gains from new award guidelines

The guidelines for awards for minor injuries have come down.

INSURANCE companies FBD, Zurich and Aviva have been accused of failing to pass on to policyholders the savings they are getting.

The insurers claimed before the Oireachtas Finance Committee they are reducing premiums to reflect new guidelines on award levels for minor claims.

But they have been criticised for being slow to bring down premiums, with claims by committee members there were going “to pocket the savings” from having pay out less on claims.

Minor claims, such as whiplash, make up the majority of pay-outs for insurance companies in the courts and before the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

The three insurers told the Oireachtas Finance Committee the landmark move by the State’s judges to recommend lower levels of awards for most personal injuries claims was positive.

Earlier this year the Judicial Council approved guidelines that will mean pay-outs for whiplash will be more than halved and many other awards, for less serious injuries, will be reduced even further.

The new guidelines came into effect on April 24.

Aviva chief executive Declan O’Rourke told the committee his company has “already reduced premiums in advance of the new guidelines”.

Competition law prevented him detailing the exact amount of premium decreases, he said.

But he argued that the guideline award levels were still too high.

He told committee chairman John McGuinness that the guidelines state that a minor whiplash settlement would come down from €16,000 to €6,000. But this lower level was still higher than in the UK.

Zurich chief executive Anthony Brennan claimed the lower premiums would be passed on to consumers in the coming weeks.

FBD boss Tomás O’Midheach said his company had yet to see lower award levels reflected in court awards and PIAB settlements. However, his company has already assumed lower costs when pricing premiums.

But politicians on the committee questioned if premiums were coming down.

The insurance bosses were told by Labour’s Senator Marie Sherlock it was unacceptable that there was a delay in passing on the savings to policyholders.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty accused the insurers of wanting to “pocket the savings”, and said he had no faith that lower premiums would result from the move by judges to lower award levels.

Aviva’s Mr O’Rourke said the exact level of premium reductions would depend on the behaviour of solicitors, judges and claimants.

“Solicitors will try to work around this as much as they can to continue to have high fees,” he said.

Zurich’s Mr Brennan said it takes time to implement the changes approved by the judiciary.

Deputy Doherty told the insurers a number of them had been before the committee in 2019 claiming there would be premium reductions of between 10pc and 15pc if award levels came down by 50pc.

The guidelines reductions were up to 60pc, the Sinn Féin TD said.

“I have no faith that insurance companies are going to pass on these savings euro for euro. I hope I am wrong.”

Senator Sherlock said: “The delay in passing on the reductions in premiums is simply unacceptable.”

The Alliance for Insurance Reform said that every motor and liability policy renewed since Monday April 26 should have included a significant reduction due to the impact of the new Judicial Guidelines on personal injury awards in place since that date.