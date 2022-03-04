Insurer FBD made €110m profit in 2021

Insurer FBD has announced higher-than-expected profits before tax of €110m for 2021 as it reduced premiums for customers and announce a dividend for investors.

FBD’s profit before tax last year was more than 20 times the €4.8m the firm made in 2020, with a gross written premium of €366.3m, up 2.3pc on 2020.

Excluding pandemic-related premium rebates of €3.3m, gross written premium was in line with 2020 last year, the firm said in its preliminary results for 2021 today.

The firm said it has reduced premiums in line with the state’s new personal injury guidelines, with expected lower costs for minor injury claims.

Average premiums were down 1.3pc across the portfolio, with private motor premiums down 13.9pc in 2021, FBD said in its 2021 results today.

It has paid out €30m in interim payments of for business interruption claims following a High Court ruling in January that it must cover losses for pub customers even when venues were allowed to partly open.

It said its Covid-19 business interruption best estimate, net of reinsurance, has reduced to €44m.

Government subsidies paid to pub customers with business interruption cover have not contributed to 2021 profits, FBD confirmed Friday.

FBD has paid out an additional €11m to pub policyholders following a case the insurer had taken against the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman. Further payments are to follow, FBD said, on receipt of further requested information.

The insurer reported a return on equity of 23pc and an unaudited solvency capital ratio of 214pc.

FBD’s income statement for 2021 was €15.7m, up from €10.4m in 2020, primarily due to the positive performance of risk assets.

The return on its investment portfolio was 0.3pc, reflecting positive investment returns of €3.5m.

Underwriting profit was €95.2m, compared to a loss of €4.4m in 2020, equating to a a combined operating ratio of 71. 5pc.

Expenses decreased marginally last year, FBD said.

“I am delighted to report a strong and robust set of full year results for FBD,” said group chief executive Tomás Ó Midheach.

“As we move into the full re-opening of the economy and all restrictions are lifted and as we will see the withdrawal of Government income supports, the real impact on the economy of the pandemic will become clearer, while new opportunities and challenges will arise.

“I am delighted to say the underlying business is strong and in a very solid capital position as we leave the main impacts of the pandemic behind us.”