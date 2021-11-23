Insurance fraudsters try it on because ‘they believe they will get away with it’

Insurance fraudsters try it on because they believe they can get away with it. Picture posed.

INSURANCE fraudsters try it on because they believe they can get away with it, a majority of people believe.

A survey carried out on behalf of insurer Allianz found that fewer than 30pc of respondents said they would report a suspected fraudulent claim to an insurance company.

And only 20pc would be happy to assist the defence of a fraudulent claim in court.

Some 86pc of survey respondents believe people who commit insurance fraud are motivated to do so because ‘they believe they can get away with it’.

The survey, conducted by KPMG, found that 77pc of people in Ireland believe that it is unethical to overstate an insurance claim.

Chief Executive of Insurance Ireland Moyagh Murdock said she was disappointed that more people do not have a problem with fraudulent claims.

She said it was “shocking to see from the KPMG survey results that there is still a substantial number of Irish people believing that it is ethically acceptable to commit insurance fraud”.

The survey found that 8pc of respondents said they may omit information when making a claim to get a higher pay out, while 21pc were neutral on this issue.

More than two in five of those who participated in the Allianz survey believed insurance fraud is built into the cost of insurance.

The industry claims that insurance fraud costs Irish policyholders an estimated €200m annually.

However, Alliance for Insurance Reform director Peter Boland has in the past accused the industry of using insurance fraud to distract from the high cost of cover.

Last week the Central Bank found that operating profits for motor insurers in this market had hit a high of 12pc, with motor insurers making collective profits of €163bn last years.

But premiums only fell by 7pc, with 4pc of this made up of refunds that some insurers paid after coming under pressure to do so.

The Alliance has accused insurance companies of not doing enough to tackle fraud.

They are prepared to tolerate it as they can pass on the cost to policyholders, the Alliance has claimed.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has claimed the industry is exaggerating the extent of fraudulent claims to justify charging high premiums.

Figures he obtained show just 48 instances of fraud were reported to gardaí by insurers last year, down from 63 in the previous year.

He said this means the incidents of insurance fraud reported to gardaí amounts to less than 0.5pc of third-party injury claims in motor insurance alone.

This summer a new Garda Insurance Fraud Coordination Office is to be established.

The office will allow insurers and policyholders, who suspect a fraudulent claim has been made against them, to report this directly to the Gardaí instead of relying on the insurer to report it.

Ms Murdock said the members of Insurance Ireland are increasingly focused on fraud detection, and are keen to work closely with An Garda Siochana to tackle this issue.

“The perpetrators of fraud are wide-ranging, from criminal gangs who engage in fraud rings to the individual who exaggerates a claim on their policy to get more money from their insurance company, misrepresents claims or Policy data, or obtains cover through use of a ghost broker.”

Chief executive of Allianz Ireland Sean McGrath said the insurance industry must redouble its efforts to educate, encourage and protect those courageous enough to report suspected insurance fraud.

He said there was a need to help change the attitudes towards making any false insurance claim as being a victimless crime.



