Government called on to cap injury award levels

THE Government must intervene to cap pay-outs for minor injuries in the courts because the vote by judges to reduce award levels does not go far enough, campaigners said.

And award levels in England and Wales are set to be slashed in May, the Alliance for Insurance Reform said.

On Saturday, judges here voted to adopt new guidelines that would reduce damages awards for minor personal injuries.

The aim of the Judicial Council is to ensure awards are proportionate to the injuries sustained.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is set to bring proposals to Cabinet this week to implement the new guidelines.

Mc McEntee has said the changes will only apply to new cases to be assessed by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

Personal injuries cases have to initially go through the PIAB before they can be moved on to the courts.

This has led insurers to pour cold water on the prospect of immediate significant reductions in insurance premiums, despite cuts of up to 50pc in recommended award guideline levels.

We are still completely out of kilter with other countries.

Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform said the cuts to the guidelines were not enough.

His group wants an 80pc reduction in minor award levels to bring them into line with those in England and Wales.

“We are still completely out of kilter with other countries and we are calling on the Government to intervene to the get job done and cap injury awards.”

He said the guideline for a minor thumb injury, where there is no break and no swelling, will go to €12,000 from €21,500 at present.

But in England and Wales the pay-out is €4,500 and award levels for minor injuries there are due to fall by even more in May.

In Germany, the award would be €1,250, with nothing awarded in general damages in Sweden.

Minister for State with responsibility for insurance reform in the Department of Finance Sean Fleming told Pat Kenny on NewsTalk that he has contacted the chief executives of all the main insurers and emphasised the need to pass reductions in claims costs to policyholders.

He said the Government “can take further action if required, if we are not getting the cuts we expect”.

Head of Insurance Ireland Moyagh Murdock said insurers “will pass on each and every saving we get”.

However, it could be a while before claims costs are reduced as the new awards guidelines will only apply to new cases.

It takes seven to eight months for a claim to get assessed in the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

If the award is rejected and ends up being litigated it can take four to five years for a case to be concluded in court, she said.

