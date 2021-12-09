Government accused of stalling on insurance reform

THERE has been “an alarming loss of momentum” on the plans for insurance reform.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform made the claim and called on Government to deliver on its promise to rebalance the duty of care.

Courts and insurers were accused of imposing an absolute duty of care on businesses, charities, sports clubs and community groups, and of ignoring the role played by the injured party themselves.

The duty of care refers to the obligations placed on people to act towards others in a certain way, in accordance with certain standards.

Alliance director Peter Boland said the Government had promised to rebalance the duty of care laws by last September.

The Cabinet Committee sub-group on Insurance Reform said in a report in July that it was working on a general scheme to give effect to proposals on the duty of care.

However, this general scheme has not yet been published and no revised timeline for its publication has been given, Mr Boland said.

He referred to “an alarming loss of momentum on the issue in recent months”.

He called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to fast-track the delayed general scheme on rebalancing the duty of care as a matter of urgency.

He said policyholders cannot wait any longer for meaningful reform of this key issue.

Owner of Kidspace play centres in Rathfarnham and Rathcoole, in Dublin, and director of the Alliance, Tracy Sheridan, the was a need for urgent reform.

“The duty of care applicable to every premises and event in the country has been a weight around the neck of voluntary and community groups, charities, sports and cultural organisations and businesses for far too long.”

She claimed that too often organisations are found liable for accidents they had no part in, because the courts and insurers impose an absolute duty of care on them, ignoring the role played by the injured party themselves.

“The concept of personal responsibility has been significantly diminished by the courts in recent years.”

Ms Sheridan said the duty of care must be rebalanced in a way that is fair, reasonable, practical, and proportionate and in the public interest.

Managing director of McCambridge’s of Galway, restaurant, deli and fine foods shop, Eoin McCambridge, said the Government acknowledged the seriousness of the insurance crisis in establishing the Cabinet Sub-Group for Insurance Reform in September 2020.

This is chaired by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and includes many of the key ministers and ministers of state involved in the insurance issue.

Mr McCambridge claimed that after some initial progress on issues such as the Judicial Guidelines, the sub-group appears to have regressed to a box-ticking exercise.

The Department of Justice said its official had reviewed the Occupiers’ Liability Act.

The review considered legislation here and other common law jurisdictions, as well as Irish case law.

Options being considered include reform the law in line with recent superior court rulings, which sought to bring “ordinary common sense” to bear on personal injuries cases and usually led to a dismissal or reduction in the award granted.

Another is to adopt a 1994 Law Reform Commission recommendation introducing voluntary assumption of risk, where if a person willingly places themselves in a position they know might result in harm, they cannot bring a claim against the other party.

The department said it is intended that final proposals on this matter will be brought to Government for its approval as part of a general scheme of a Bill shortly.