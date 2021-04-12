Explainer: How much are motor insurance premiums likely to reduce by and when will it happen?

CUTS of up to 20pc on the cost of motor insurance premiums are justified as a result of landmark new injury guidelines.

But will the insurers act fairly towards their customers and deliver these sorts of reductions?

What has changed?

Premiums are expected to start to fall from around June as the impact of the new judicial guidelines start to impact.

Junior Finance Minister Seán Fleming has been meeting with insurers to press home the need for reductions and said that most were prepared to lower premiums from June onwards.

Last month, the Judicial Council approved guidelines that will mean payouts for whiplash will be more than halved and many other awards for less serious and middling injuries will be reduced even further.

Minor injury claims make up most of the cost of compensation, with insurers long arguing that lower claims costs will lead to lower premiums.

Although the reductions in the amounts to be paid out for various injuries in the guidelines was not as much as organisations like the Alliance for Insurance Reform would like, the reductions were described as “savage” by personal injuries lawyers.

Insurers had initially poured cold water on suggestions of big falls in premiums, but that is changing now, according to the minister.

What will it mean for premiums?

Damages awards account for around 42pc of the cost of motor premiums.

If the awards levels reduce by half, as the judges are recommending, it means the costs of settling claims for insurance firms should drop by half.

That should translate into a reduction in the average premium of 20pc.

Insurers price on the basis of what is going to happen with claims in the next year. If claims are lower, it should mean lower premiums.

For example, Allianz told Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty at the Oireachtas Finance Committee in 2019 it prices premiums for the next 12 months, and sets premiums on the basis of what it expects to happen in terms of claims costs.

Zurich told the committee that a 50pc reduction in the costs of payouts, would lead to premiums falling by between 10pc and 15pc.

Will all insurers get on board?

That remains to be seen.

Two insurers – Aviva and AIG – refused to offer motorists any refunds last year, despite a collapse in traffic volumes and a consequent drop in injury claims.

Reductions as a result of the new judicial guidelines will depend on the level of claims and the mix of business of the various insurers.

Those that normally get a lot of claims for minor motor injuries should be able to deliver the biggest reductions.

What are insurers saying?

Insurers say that Central Statistics Office figures have been showing falls in premium levels for months now.

The industry insists it is “committed to passing on savings”.

It cannot specify how much premiums will reduce as a result of new judicial guidelines, as this would be a breach of competition law.