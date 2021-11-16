Everyone is a winner in the car insurance game – except for the motorist

The entire country suffered last year when the lockdown restrictions meant thousands had no work, others were forced to work from home, and all the while we worried relentlessly about the spread of the virus.

There was little or no car use for long periods, with accidents at record low levels.

Yet the insurance sector managed to insulate itself from any financial pain.

Combined profits of €163m were made by motor insurers in this market last year, a year like no other.

Operating profit levels are rising steadily. Last year the operating profit was 12pc, the highest in a decade. This figure has been going up each year in the last while. Operating profits were 6pc in 2017.

The figures are for most motor insurers in the market, including those offering cover which are based outside this country.

The rise in profits between last year and 2019 is despite insurers being embarrassed into handing out around €42m in rebates to motorists who were forced to cut their driving drastically.

But this worked out at just €17 for the average motorist who got one. Remember that during one of last year’s lockdowns people were restricted to travelling no more than 5km from their homes.

And not all insurers paid rebates. Both Aviva and AIG declined to offer any refunds despite the collapse in traffic volumes and the drop in the number of claims they received last year.

The insurance sector’s ability to get on the wrong side of the public with a crass, grab-all approach is extraordinary. No matter what, insurers seem to always manage to feather their own nest at the expense of policyholders.

But it is not just insurance companies that are doing very well from motor insurance, a product that is mandatory if you want to take to the road.

Lawyers and insurance brokers are raking it in also. Commission levels for brokers are now an obscene 17pc of the premiums sold. And legal fees amount to more than half the compensation costs for claims that are litigated through the courts. It seems that everyone wins apart from the policy-paying motorist.

And remember this is an industry that has been found to be price-discriminating against its customers, while industry players have had to give commitments to curb anti-competitive “price signalling”. It seems it is hard to shame the insurance industry in this country.

A softly-softy approach from regulators helps the sector.

The only hope for put-upon policyholders is that the high profit levels now being enjoyed by insurers will prompt new entrants into the market, driving premiums down sharply.