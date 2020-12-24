EU called on to widen its probe into Ireland’s insurance firms

The European Commission has been called on to expand the scope of its probe into insurance firms here.

The commission is already investigating motor insurers over whether Insurance Ireland is operating a cartel by restricting access to a key database on the motor market.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform wants its investigation to now include liability insurance.

The call comes after a study on the public liability insurance market by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) found a lack of data on the market was serving as a barrier to new entrants.

The CCPC said that the Insurance Link database, which is under the control of Insurance Ireland for data protection purposes, should be available to all insurers in the market and managed by an independent body.

The database is used to help identify possible fraudulent claims.

Insurance Ireland has insisted in the past it has not breached competition laws and that access to the database was not exclusively available or dependent upon member of the organisation.

Director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform Peter Boland said: “The CCPC report raises the issue of access to the InsuranceLink claims database, currently controlled by established insurers.”

He said access to the motor insurance element of this database is currently being investigated by the European Commission.

“We call on the Commission to now expand the scope of its investigation to include liability insurance.

“Additionally, as recommended by the CCPC, that database must be transferred to independent control and made available to any insurer wishing to offer cover in the Irish market.”

This issue was flagged in the first of the Government’s Cost of Insurance Working Group reports in January 2017 but has been bogged down ever since, he added.

The CCPC carried out a lengthy study into the market f or public liability insurance.

It found a lack of independent, public data on the insurance market as well as a lack of open access to claims history information.

Chair of the CCPC Isolde Goggin said these factors were “acting as barriers to market entry” from new competition – a situation which has led to premium increases of up to 20pc annually in the past three years.

Ms Goggin added: “Reduced availability of public liability insurance seems to be primarily impacting certain sectors such as community and sports groups.”

The Central Bank began to collect information on the public liability and employers’ liability market in recent months. It aims to start to publish annual reports on these segments of the market from the first half of 2021.

The CCPC recommends that the Central Bank publish reports to contain information at insurer level.

Asked for a comment, Insurance Ireland did not address the CCPC recommendation on the opening up of InsuranceLink, saying it had no comment on that.

The body said the sector wishes to operate in an environment that is less volatile, delivering more consistent outcomes for customers.

