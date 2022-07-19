Consumers warned not to skimp on travel insurance when going abroad

Consumers have been told decent travel insurance is an essential for those going on holiday. Picture Reuters/Tom Nicholson

HOLIDAY makers have been warned not to expose themselves to huge expense by skimping on the travel insurance policy they buy.

Experts at Peopl Insurance said that by trying to save €10 or €20 on travel insurance, some consumers are purchasing cover below the base level required for the policy to be any use in the event of a claim.

Peopl Insurance, which operates through credit unions, said many people were opting for “cheap” multi-trip policies that cost just €25 to cover their trips abroad.

But such policies are unlikely to cover a holiday maker for the most basic of claims, chief executive of Peopl Paul Walsh said.

By spending just €15 more travellers can get a policy that will provide them with much more comprehensive cover.

He said: “You absolutely cannot blame people for trying to save money where possible.

“But where this cost cutting renders a policy virtually unusable, or below what you need in the event of a claim, it means that not only has consumer wasted the €25 they paid for the policy, they could also find themselves footing a very costly bill should something happen in advance of travel, or while overseas.”

The insurer said a key feature of a good policy is trip cancellation cover.

Mr Walsh said: “This does not necessarily mean you are covered for any and all events that might lead to the cancellation of your trip, so it’s important to assess what exactly this means on your policy.”

He said a cheap policy may not cover delayed and missed departures – which is a basic feature of standard policies.

He advised consumers to watch out for the excess on the policy.

That is the amount deducted from each claim, prior to a claim being paid.

The excess for lost baggage and the amount paid by the insurer may be very close on many policies, resulting in people getting very little back, in the event of a claim.

Mr Walsh said it is important to make sure you can afford the excess limit you set as you will need to cover this in the event of a claim.

He recommended that policyholders make sure they know to what extent doctors and hospital fees will be covered.

Honesty is paramount when it comes to disclosing pre-existing medical conditions to the insurer, he said.

Otherwise, the policyholder runs the risk of the policy being invalid in the event of a claim.

And travellers were told to check that any items they will have in their possession are covered, particularly if they are bringing any expensive items such as jewellery, laptops and smartphones.

Mr Walsh said that the age of the policyholder often impacts buyer behaviour.

“We find that the older the policyholder, the more likely they are to have comprehensive cover in place.

“Perhaps they have learned from experience that it’s worth ‘buying once and buying well’.”

Mr Walsh said people should spend an additional €10 to €20 to ensure they have the right level of cover they need.