Consumer group calls on TDs to ban dual pricing of insurance

THE Consumers’ Association has called on TDs to give full support to a private members’ bill to ban discriminatory dual pricing of insurance products.

The Consumers’ Association of Ireland (CAI) said dual pricing was hitting the vulnerable, such as older drivers.

Research has found that older drivers are paying three times as much for their motor insurance cover as younger drivers.

The second stage of a Sinn Féin bill to ban the practice is due to be debated in the Dáil tomorrow.

The Irish Independent was first to expose the impact of dual pricing on customers in this country three years ago.

Central Bank regulators are considering whether to recommend a ban of the practice after an initial report it published last September found that that dual pricing across motor and home insurance policies is more common than insurers have admitted.

Most insurers had insisted to an Oireachtas Committee there was very little dual pricing in this market.

Dual pricing means punishing those who are loyal to an insurer with higher premiums as they often do not shop around for better value.

CAI chairman Michael Kilcoyne called on TDs to support the Insurance (Restriction on Differential Pricing and Profiling) Bill 2021.

The purpose of this Bill is to prohibit the discriminatory practice of certain insurance providers pricing premiums at increased cost based on the fact that this is a pre-existing or loyal customer, he said.

The Bill will also prohibit the use of profiling techniques in the calculation of insurance premiums to determine that consumer’s likelihood to renew, Mr Kilcoyne said.

“These practices must be outlawed in the manner that other countries have moved to protect their citizens against such mean-spirited consumer profiling practices,” he said.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty, who produced the Bill, said the practice affects millions of policyholders, costing many customers hundreds of euro a year on their car and home insurance.

A Central Bank report in December gave an example of a customer being charged €312 for a home insurance policy.

Another customer who has a similar insurance risk profile, and had been with the insurer for nine years, was charged €473.

Mr Doherty said: “It is time to end the insurance rip-off and reduce prices for customers.

“This Bill will put money back in the pockets of motorists and homeowners by reducing their premiums.”

He said if the Bill is voted into law it will stop insurance companies penalising and ripping-off loyal customers.

He said insurance costs in Ireland are far too high and it is time to ensure customers are treated fairly.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming wrote in this publication last week that the Central Bank found dual pricing may include both benefits and drawbacks to consumers.

He said no firm decision had been made on whether to ban the practice, but added that banning it could reduce choice for customers as well as leading to an increase in prices generally.

“Accordingly, the solutions we will bring forward will be evidence-based and seek to protect the ability of policy holders to get the best deal, whatever their circumstances,” he wrote.

Online Editors