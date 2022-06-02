Challenge to new injury awards guidelines is dismissed

Robert Troy, minister with responsibility for the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, welcomed the High Court ruling on the judicial guidelines for personal injury awards

The High Court has dismissed a test challenge aimed at setting aside guidelines for personal injuries awards.

The guidelines have seen payouts for such claims reduced by up to 40pc.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan rejected all grounds of the challenge yesterday, including claims that the new guidelines were unconstitutional and amounted to an encroachment on judicial independence.

The judgment has major implications for the assessment of personal injuries claims.

Many similar challenges against the guidelines have also been brought, and those actions had been awaiting the outcome of the test case.

The test action was taken by Bridget Delaney from Dungarvan in Co Waterford, against the State, and the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

Central to the case was a vote taken in March 2021 by the Judicial Council, the body made up of all the State's judges, to adopt the new guidelines.

PIAB, which is the government body that makes personal injury awards, and the State had opposed the action.

In her judicial review proceedings Ms Delaney had sought orders quashing the assessment PIAB made in respect of her claim, and quashing the Judicial Council's decision in March 2020 to adopt the new personal injuries guidelines.

Mr Justice Meenan rejected Ms Delaney's claims her rights had been breached, and he also found that PIAB had acted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the 2003 PIAB Act when it assessed her personal injuries claim.

He said that Ms Delaney's constitutional rights of property and bodily integrity and equality "did not encompass a right to a particular sum of damages, but rather a right to have her damages assessed in accordance with well-established legal principles".

The effect of the application of these principles is that the level of damages varies over time, he added.

He said there are clear and well-established principles for the awarding of general damages.

Robert Troy, Junior Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation with responsibility for the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, welcomed the judgment.

Mr Troy said the guidelines have brought much-needed consistency and transparency to personal injury awards.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform said it was now up to lawyers, plaintiffs, insurers and the judiciary to respect the judicial guidelines.