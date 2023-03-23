| 7.7°C Dublin

Can Revolut get the better of our compo culture and shake up motor insurance?

Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky. Photo: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Can Revolut shake up the car insurance market the way it has revolutionised banking? The super-app has claimed it can undercut existing motor insurers in this market by 30pc. But sky-high compensation claims in this country mean some experts are sceptical about its ability to deliver cheap insurance.

Others think there is plenty of fat in the industry, giving scope for much better value for motor policyholders. The sector is seen as profitable, with accusations that motor insurers have benefited hugely from radical reforms put in place by the Government while failing to pass these on to drivers.

