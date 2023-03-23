Can Revolut get the better of our compo culture and shake up motor insurance?

Can Revolut shake up the car insurance market the way it has revolutionised banking? The super-app has claimed it can undercut existing motor insurers in this market by 30pc. But sky-high compensation claims in this country mean some experts are sceptical about its ability to deliver cheap insurance.

Others think there is plenty of fat in the industry, giving scope for much better value for motor policyholders. The sector is seen as profitable, with accusations that motor insurers have benefited hugely from radical reforms put in place by the Government while failing to pass these on to drivers.

Revolut, which has two million customers in Ireland, is expected to launch motor cover in the next few months.

The people behind the money app claim its cover will be up to 30pc cheaper than the next best provider in the market. And Revolut said it will offer further discounts, of up to 25pc, for those who sign up to its telematics feature, by installing a device that can detect careful driving.

Revolut said: “Focused on flexible and transparent pricing, Revolut’s refreshed price benchmarking offers premiums of up to 30pc cheaper than the next best provider in the market.”

It claimed it will be the first in this market to provide an app-based car insurance.

No information has been provided on who is underwriting the insurance, despite a request for more details. However, the Irish Independent understands Revolut will be using American insurance giant AIG in this country to underwrite its motor policies.

Whether AIG, the sponsor of the Dublin GAA team, is prepared to underwrite policies for Revolut that dramatically undercut its own business here is open to question.

Revolut has successfully disrupted the banking sector here with its super-efficient money app.

It has recently launched a loans product, a ‘buy now, pay later’ product and is launching a credit card.

Its chief executive and co-founder Nik Storonsky told the Irish Independent last year it is considering offering mortgages within its app.

The news that technology disrupter Revolut is gunning for insurers comes after it emerged that South African insurance company OUTsurance confirmed it plans to enter the Irish market next year, targeting motor and home coverage.

OUTsurance currently does business in South Africa and Australia, and its expansion into Ireland is subject to licensing from Central Bank of Ireland.

The director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, Peter Boland, welcomed Revolut’s announcement that it intends to take on the insurance players here.

“We clearly welcome this. There is plenty of space for further reductions in premiums,” he said.

He quoted official Central Bank figures showing there was just a 2pc reduction in motor premiums in 2021 despite a range of insurance reforms being put in place by the Government that benefit insurers.

Mr Boland said the number of claims were down by 46pc since 2016, quoting the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB). Each claim has to be registered with the board.

The judicial guidelines on award levels have seen PIAB awards values fall by 38pc between January and June last year, and acceptance levels of PIAB awards are back up to pre-guideline levels, Mr Boland said.

And motor insurers made profits of €176m in 2021, according to Central Bank data.

“In summary, the number of claims is substantially down, the average award is down 38pc in value, the acceptance rate of PIAB settlements has recovered, but none of that is being reflected in premium levels,” Mr Boland said.

Jonathan Hehir, who owns one of the biggest insurance brokerages in the State, welcomed the idea that Revolut would shake up the market. But he was sceptical that it can deliver reductions of 30pc in the cost of cover.

This means that payouts of €30,000 for minor injuries from a car accident are still common

The CoverInAClick.ie boss said: “There are people driving around who are paying too much. But if you are getting a good price for your car insurance, say €330 a year, is it possible to get it for €220 or €250? I am not so sure.”

He said the best way for drivers to get value for money is to shop around for insurance cover.

Courts are still paying out high compensation as many of the cases winding their way through the courts were initiated before the lower award guidelines came into play.

This means that pay-outs of €30,000 for minor injuries from a car accident are still common.

An insurance underwriter with one of the major insurers in this market said Quinn Insurance was the last big player to promise major reductions, but it collapsed and is still being bailed out by motor policyholders.

The underwriter, who did not want to be named, said injury pay-outs are still too high in this country. This would mean offering to undercut existing players by as much as 30pc, so was unlikely.

Revolut has already shown it can kick over the traces in the stuffy and hard to crack banking market. Many motorists will be hoping it can repeat the trick in an insurance sector they feel is ripe for a major shake-up.