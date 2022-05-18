Burglars will no longer be able to claim for suffering injury

The Cabinet has agreed to amend insurance legislation in order to make it harder for personal injuries claimants to take legal action against businesses and community groups

The move will also limit circumstances where a court can impose liability on the occupier of a premises where a person has entered it to commit an offence.

The amendments are aimed at reducing the cost of insurance cover.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she has Cabinet backing to amend the Occupiers’ Liability Act in a bid to rebalance the duty of care.

It comes as courts have been repeatedly accused of imposing an absolute duty of care on businesses, charities, sports clubs and community groups, and of ignoring the role played by the injured party themselves.

The duty of care refers to the obligations placed on people to act towards others in a certain way, in accordance with certain standards.

Ms McEntee said occupiers’ duty of care responsibilities must be balanced with personal responsibilities, including those of consumers.

The reforms proposed include a voluntary assumption of risk.

Reforms planned also include inserting into primary law a number of recent court decisions which rebalance the duty of care owed by occupiers to visitors and recreational users.

There is also agreement to change the standard to clarify that when the occupier of a property has acted with reckless disregard for a visitor or customer, it is the standard of reckless disregard rather than reasonable grounds which should apply in relation to any consideration of liability.

The amendments aim to limit the circumstances in which a court can impose liability on the occupier of a premises where a person has entered onto premises for the purpose of committing an offence.

And the legislative changes will allow for a broader range of scenarios where it can be shown that a visitor or customer has voluntarily assumed a risk resulting in harm.

Minister McEntee said: “There is a shared determination across Government to remove the impediment that high insurance costs have on our economy and communities – on our community groups, organisers of community events and businesses.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the new legislation is part of a plan to make insurance more available and less expensive for customers, community groups, clubs and businesses and to give them more choice of insurers.

Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform said the outline proposals to reform the duty of care legislation look balanced, fair, practical and proportionate.

“We welcome them and look forward to seeing the detailed proposals. Speed is now of the essence in progressing these proposals to working legislation,” he said.

He said the Government “must be prepared for and resist trenchant opposition from personal injury lawyers, just as they are currently seeking to derail the Judicial Guidelines with constitutional and other challenges at present”.

”Lawyers will not give up the golden goose easily,” he said.