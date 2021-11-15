Brokering change for the Irish insurance business in a dysfunctional market

The cost of insurance for consumers and businesses has generated attention, but some notable initiatives have been introduced or are on the way.

Following long-awaited new judicial guidelines in April, the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has reported a 40pc drop in the value of average awards for personal injuries. The impact of this change on the cost of premiums remains to be seen, with the risk of an increase in the number of awards rejected, impacting legal costs.

Much attention has focused on motor insurance and resulting personal injuries claims, where there is no shortage of providers. But there is a worrying lack of capacity in business insurances, such as liability and professional indemnity, with insurance brokers struggling to get cover for many entities or getting cover only at elevated premiums.

Zavarovalnica Sava, a major Slovenian insurer that provided cover for SMEs – and is currently the subject of a business interruption test case – is reported to be pulling out of the Irish market. If so, it would be the latest in a long line of such exits.

Incoming tour operators are finding it particularly difficult to get cover at present, although there is speculation that a scheme may become available. Once child minders move on to a more professional footing, the risks tend to be difficult to place.

Lloyd’s of London was relied upon for much of the professional indemnity cover in Ireland, but a 2018 company review found that non-US markets were among its least best performing, resulting in a contraction of up to 50pc.

The small size of the Irish market has made it less appealing for foreign insurers, a problem exacerbated by Brexit. Some mid-sized UK insurers have stopped doing business in the EU, with brokers reporting the exit of more than 30 from the Irish market. Some simply decided it was not worthwhile going through the EU authorisation process, with reports suggesting it can take up to three times longer in Ireland than the 90-working-days timeline set by the ­Central Bank.

Insurers have responded by increasing premiums or the excess, decreasing the indemnity limit available to businesses or making aggregating indemnity limits. For some lines of business – for example, professional indemnity – there may be limited cover, with fire safety now excluded for some construction professionals. Reinsurers are also tightening up the kinds of business they underwrite. And with bond markets down, it now costs insurers to hold funds in cash.

The lack of capacity and related competition issues are now, thankfully, appreciated at the highest political levels. The formation of the Cabinet sub-group on insurance reform does mark a heightened awareness of the range and diversity of issues that need to be addressed.

The establishment, in late 2020, of the Office to Promote Competition in the Insurance Market is a very welcome development and shows the focus being given to developing solutions for what is a complex problem.

The Government Action Plan for Insurance Reform includes an examination of the need for changes to the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1995 to strengthen waivers and notices to increase protections for consumers and businesses. Legislation to enhance the role of PIAB should see more claims being settled more quickly and reduce the propensity for insurance companies to give way to higher settlements rather than engage in lengthy and costly litigation.

The Personal Injuries Guidelines Committee Report found that over 42pc of claims were settled following the issue of legal proceedings. Just over 17pc were settled by way of a PIAB award, which is disappointingly small. Claims compromised via the courts system are also more expensive.

Differential or dual pricing in the private motor and home insurance markets is another pressing issue being examined by the Central Bank. Brokers Ireland has supported the legislation introduced by Pearse Doherty TD to outlaw differential pricing entirely, as well as profiling, bearing in mind the negative impact on consumers.

In the current dysfunctional market, insurance brokers bring together the elements and attempt to deliver cover for what is an essential part of operating a business or public entity. Insurance cover is either compulsory, or close to it. Brokers are a prime force for competition. Yet we often find ourselves cast as one with insurers.

Recently, in this newspaper, Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform claimed that commissions had “skyrocketed”. If this is based on the Central Bank National Claims Information Database, it refers to gross commission, and does not distinguish between entities the commission was paid to, for instance, or those controlled by insurance companies or that are part of an insurance group – such as 123.ie, owned by RSA, or Aviva Direct Ireland Limited.

Insurance brokers use their knowledge and expertise to seek out the optimum insurance policy for consumers and businesses, negotiating with insurance companies and dealing with all the relevant documentation and, perhaps most importantly, offering invaluable assistance when a claim needs to be made. And they help customers avoid costly mistakes they could be exposed to by going directly to an insurance company.

But the personal injuries claims environment and the loss of capacity have combined to create a difficult market.

Now that real reform appears to be on the horizon, I would appeal to all who are genuinely interested in reform to work together and keep the focus on the essential changes so badly needed.

Cathie Shannon is Director of General Insurance at Brokers Ireland.