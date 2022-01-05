Ban on insurance price discrimination could save consumers millions of euro

NEW insurance rules that came into effect in the UK this week are set to save consumers billions of euro.

A similar ban on so-called price walking is set to come into force in this country in the summer, which could save consumers here huge amounts of money.

The Financial Conduct Authority in Britain has put in place rules from the start of this month that make it illegal for insurers to quote existing customers a higher price for renewing their home or motor insurance than they would pay if they were a new customer.

Read More

The new rules are expected to save consumers £4.2bn (€5.02bn) over the next 10 years, the UK regulator said.

The FCA said it expects the ban to result in lower renewals for loyal customers who renew automatically, typically saving them £120 (€144) a year each.

It means anyone renewing their home or motor insurance policy will no longer be paying a “penalty” for their loyalty to providers.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming said moves by the Central Bank of Ireland to ban price-walking, where loyal customers are charged more every year, will see premiums on home and motor policies fall.

The Central Bank has told insurers to stop price walking from July, but they will still be able to offer discounts in year one to attract new customers.

Research from the Central Bank indicates that price walking, or dual-pricing, can result in a motorists being hit with a 12pc penalty over nine years, with homeowners seeing their bill rise by 32pc over nine years.

Minister Fleming described the tactic by insurance firms as a “disgrace” and claimed it should have been stopped years ago but will finally come to an end in July.

“It’s a disgrace. This has been going on for decades in Ireland. We’re dealing with it now. By the middle of next year the Central Bank will have that practice outlawed.

“They are the regulator and they will have to report to the Minister of Finance, the Central Bank Governor that he is actually delivering on that commitment to outlaw that from next July.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has repeatedly highlighted the corrosive impact on the cost of insurance of insurers engaging in price walking.

He, along with the Irish Independent, has been calling out the practice for years.

A recent survey found most people feel that their loyalty to their insurance provider has been punished.

Almost six in 10 people have experienced dual-pricing, according to a nationwide survey of 1,000 people commissioned by Peopl.ie, a provider of home, travel and life insurance.

Just 18pc say it has not affected them, and the remaining 24pc don’t know what it is.