Insurance companies show signs they will drag their heels on reducing premiums

It should be really good news. Minor whiplash payouts, which make up 80pc of motor claims, are set to be more than halved.

Judges have approved guidelines which will slash awards for personal injuries. I guess this is good news for anyone saddled with exorbitant insurance costs?

But insurers have shown signs they will drag their heels on reducing premiums.

So how long will people have to wait before they see any benefits?

That is not clear. The guidelines only relate to new cases which have yet to be assessed by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

The PIAB process takes just under eight months on average, while it takes around three and a half years to resolve a claim where the injured party goes to the courts, having rejected a PIAB assessment.

In the meantime, cases before the courts will continue to operate under the old Book of Quantum, which allows much higher awards.

Asked by broadcaster Pat Kenny when premium decreases would start, Insurance Ireland chief executive Moyagh Murdock did not offer a specific timeline. “It is going to take time before we start to see the benefit coming through the court system,” she said.

Surely insurers could cut premiums now if they wanted?

There will be lots of pressure on insurers to change their pricing to reflect the different claims environment coming down the road.

The question is will they do that, or will they insist on waiting until cases under the new guidelines have been dealt with by judges.

I heard lawyers describe the award cuts as ‘savage’. Just how savage are they?

The cuts are not as severe as insurance costs campaigners would have liked.

But they are still significant. For example, a minor neck injury can attract up to €15,700 where the claimant is substantially recovered, and up to €19,400 where a substantial recovery is expected. This will reduce to between €500 and €3,000 where it takes six months to recover, to between €3,000 and €6,000 where it takes a year, and to between €6,000 and €12,000 where it takes two years.

What about injuries other than whiplash?

A minor nose fracture will be cut from between €18,000 and €22,100 to between €500 and €3,000. A minor hand injury attracting an award of up to €21,700 will be cut to between €1,000 and €12,000.

A minor knee injury commanding an award of up to €14,800 will now attract between €500 and €12,000, depending on the quickness of the recovery.

A moderate elbow injury currently attracts awards between €22,000 and €60,900. This will reduce to between €17,000 and €40,000.

A simple femur fracture attracting an award of between €27,700 and €59,100 will be reduced to between €12,000 and €20,000.

Judges value their independence. How rigidly will they stick to the new guidelines?

The Judicial Council says the guidelines are there to provide greater certainty. If a judge decides to make an award outside the allowed brackets they will have to clearly identify the facts upon which they have relied.