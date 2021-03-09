| 6.6°C Dublin

Insurance companies show signs they will drag their heels on reducing premiums

Shane Phelan

Q&A

Insurance Ireland&rsquo;s Moyagh Murdock would not say when the public would benefit. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

It should be really good news. Minor whiplash payouts, which make up 80pc of motor claims, are set to be more than halved.

Judges have approved guidelines which will slash awards for personal injuries. I guess this is good news for anyone saddled with exorbitant insurance costs?

But insurers have shown signs they will drag their heels on reducing premiums.

So how long will people have to wait before they see any benefits?

That is not clear. The guidelines only relate to new cases which have yet to be assessed by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

