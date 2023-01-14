| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Instagram budgeting guru Santis O’Garro: ‘I never thought I’d be reduced to choosing between electricity and buying formula for my child’

The saving expert talks about the root of the financial woes that pushed her to breaking point and how she took back control and cleared her €15,000 debt in one year

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Santis O'Garro photographed at The Well on St Stepens Green, Dublin. Expand
'The Money Mentor' by Santis O'Garro Expand

Close

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Santis O'Garro photographed at The Well on St Stepens Green, Dublin.

Santis O'Garro photographed at The Well on St Stepens Green, Dublin.

'The Money Mentor' by Santis O'Garro

'The Money Mentor' by Santis O'Garro

/

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Tanya Sweeney

Santis O’Garro will never forget the moment she totted up her myriad debts and took a look at the final tally: €15,027. It’s a number she remembers with precision.

Believe it or not, I was actually relieved,” the 39-year-old says. “I actually thought I owed more. It just shows you the power of what your mind will do. I remember once I realised the amount, I couldn’t stop laughing. It was like, ‘That’s actually not the worst [debt] that I’ve ever been in.’”

Most Watched

Privacy