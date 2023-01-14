Instagram budgeting guru Santis O’Garro: ‘I never thought I’d be reduced to choosing between electricity and buying formula for my child’

Santis O’Garro will never forget the moment she totted up her myriad debts and took a look at the final tally: €15,027. It’s a number she remembers with precision.

“Believe it or not, I was actually relieved,” the 39-year-old says. “I actually thought I owed more. It just shows you the power of what your mind will do. I remember once I realised the amount, I couldn’t stop laughing. It was like, ‘That’s actually not the worst [debt] that I’ve ever been in.’”

Shifting a debt as sizeable as this is one thing: quite another is doing it as a single mum of two on an average salary. Even more remarkable is the fact that O’Garro managed to eliminate her entire debt within a year.

The first question most people ask, understandably, is, ‘How?’ First things first, she googled ‘how to get out of debt’, a move that meant that “a bit of hope was finally coming in”. Next, O’Garro sold a number of personal items — clothing and household, mainly — on adverts.ie and Facebook Marketplace. She then rented a room out to a student in her two-bedroom Dublin apartment, meaning that, for a while, she slept in the same bedroom as her children, now six and five. She slashed her weekly food shop bill from €120 to €40, primarily by putting a food planner in place. Going through her bank statements with a fine-tooth comb, she found payments for apps that she barely remembered subscribing to during the haze of night feeds. Crucially, she implemented No Spend Days every month. She researched ways to claim tax back on her earnings, investigated which welfare payments she was entitled to, and cut down on her childcare costs by asking her mother to help out.

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

“I just started doing what I needed to do,” O’Garro recalls. “Soon, seeing [the debt amount] come down became a bit addictive.”

Her searches online also led her to the YouTube channel of the Debt Kickin’ Mom, a teacher/mother in America who had also overcome huge amounts of debt and found her way to financial security. O’Garro then embarked on a major journey: first becoming more aware of her own spending and outgoings, then learning to budget properly in the long term.

“I think that’s when I decided that I wanted to share this information, because I realised I’m not the only one,” she says. “I’m not the only person who has been that dark and at that financial point in life.”

This dark moment of debt confrontation has, in some ways, become O’Garro’s salvation. At the very least, it has resulted in a career pivot. Now, she offers advice on her own blog, thecaribbeandub.com, and works as a life coach and media money mentor. In addition to presenting the RTÉ consumer series The Price of Everything, she has now written her first book, The Money Mentor. Much like O’Garro herself, it’s a no-nonsense and highly relatable look at how to achieve what she calls ‘financial wellness’, to blitz debts and make money go further.

Experts offering financial advice — often with hefty side orders of acronyms, jargon and condescending gibberish — are not hard to find. O’Garro is a band apart from them all, mainly because her expertise comes from lived experience and hard-won wisdom.

I just remember that sinking feeling when bills came in, and constantly missing payments in the bank, which meant a €15 charge

O’Garro knows how psychologically crippling debt and financial hardship can be. “In a country like Ireland, I never thought that I, a working woman who could buy her own home, would be reduced to choosing between topping up my electricity and buying formula for my youngest child,” O’Garro writes in her book. “On the outside, my life looked fine, as I smiled at my neighbours and friends, but in reality, I was huddled in one room with my two children. I didn’t want to lose face or appear to be struggling. I realised then that keeping up with the Joneses — trying to live a lifestyle that you think meets people’s expectations of you — is a prison-sentence mentality. No one truly cares that much about what you wear and what you have. Everyone has their own struggles and worries.”

This fateful moment, when she totted up her €15,027 debt, came in the year that O’Garro will readily describe as her annus horribilis. In 2018, the then 35-year-old was experiencing a relationship breakdown, was working in a job she didn’t enjoy, and also experienced the death of her beloved grandfather Brian — a man she describes as not just her granddad, but a friend. Her precarious financial situation underpinned it all, making her feel stuck and utterly despondent in life.

At the time, O’Garro knew she was in debt with mortgage arrears, credit cards and payments to her apartment block’s management company. A stint working for a multi-level marketing (MLM) company, ostensibly a strategy to build a second income, only left her in even more debt. Until she confronted the situation head-on, she had no idea how much debt she was in. The unknown was petrifying.

“I just remember that sinking feeling when bills came in, and constantly missing payments in the bank, which meant a €15 charge,” she says. “It was the lowest I’d ever felt.”

“When you’re in that situation — with my friend Conor trying to get me to declare bankruptcy — I mean, your mind is essentially gone,” O’Garro admits. “It’s like, ‘I don’t know what else to do.’ Someone would suggest that I go for a drink, and I’d just cry and say, ‘I can’t.’ Usually, I’d be the person being all, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna go out and live my life and worry about it the next day.’ When I couldn’t do that, I felt like a complete failure.”

In a moment of utter despair, O’Garro made an attempt on her life. A strange twist of fate was around the corner: a friend with her own mental health challenges reached out to her over the phone, and O’Garro told her everything about how despairing she felt. Within days, O’Garro was in her doctor’s office, receiving a diagnosis of depression and post-natal depression.

“When the doctor was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to ring your job now, you’re gonna pull back from there and we’re going to get you better, this is going to be fixed,’ it was a game changer,” recalls O’Garro. “No one was slagging me [about being unwell] and no one thought that I’d failed. When I spoke to my boss, she was like, ‘I knew something was off because you’re usually so bubbly. But I had no real idea of the extent.’ It was just that that saved me, to be honest.”

In many ways, O’Garro’s financial journey started long before 2018. She was born and grew up in Montserrat, long regarded as the ‘Ireland of the Caribbean’ owing to a sizeable population with Irish heritage. It was an idyllic childhood. There wasn’t much money around, but the family made do. “Looking back, we were poor but we didn’t live in poverty,” O’Garro recalls. “You couldn’t starve in Montserrat because there was an abundance of fruit, nuts and seafood.”

O’Garro recalls one formative experience, where she turned up to netball training as a youngster in patent leather shoes with a foam sole. A boy on the sidelines asked why O’Garro’s mother wouldn’t buy her proper runners, and the team laughed. After that moment of humiliation, O’Garro promised herself that no one would ever laugh at her for not having things again.

O’Garro’s mother fell in love with Dermot, her stepfather, and the family moved to Dublin’s northside in May 1995. Immediately, 11-year-old O’Garro felt out of step: “Wrong colour, wrong attitude, wrong accent and wrong clothes,” she remembers. By 1995, Ireland was very much enjoying the spoils of the Celtic-Tiger economy, and it wasn’t uncommon for Dublin’s teenagers to be decked out in the latest designer labels. Keeping up with the Joneses was the cultural default at the time: O’Garro only realised later that her teenage insecurity, which she put down to coming from the Caribbean, was a feverish insecurity being felt by many already living in Ireland.

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren

After getting a job on a milk round, the teenage O’Garro saved for and bought her first pair of Nike Air Max trainers. An older, cooler girl noticed them in the park a few days later.

“I felt seen by my older peers, and that was a big moment for me,” admits O’Garro. “I remember thinking, if I just dressed like this, all these people that are influential to me will finally see me. And I loved that feeling.”

The seeds were duly sown, and O’Garro notes that her ‘money personality’ as a dyed-in-the-wool spender, was born. O’Garro covers the various money personality types in her book — among them are the constant earner, the risk-taker, the free spirit and the worrier-spender — and has identified herself as a spender. Spenders tend to spend money as soon as it comes in, loving the instant gratification and dopamine hit of buying new goods. Spending, she recalls, made her feel powerful and accomplished.

“You could grow up in an environment where it’s pretty much a lack mentality,” O’Garro explains. “It comes back to a childhood where you heard a lot of, ‘We can’t afford it,’ or ‘Money doesn’t grow on trees.’ If you’ve come from a home where it’s just been ‘no’ [in response to asking for something], you might go, ‘When I get an opportunity to say yes to myself, I will.’ And I absolutely did. It’s not even really about the money. It’s what it represented to me.”

Given the power of emotional spending, O’Garro knew that the simple mathematics of budgeting — ‘earn your money, minus your expenses and spend the rest on whatever’ — was only oversimplifying her situation. Firstly, like all profligate spenders, she would have to get to the psychological root cause of her buying.

Back in Celtic-Tiger Ireland, however, O’Garro filled out her first credit-card application at the age of 20 — another high moment. “You’d see people in the movies with their credit cards, and that definitely felt like, ‘Whoa, I’m an adult,’” she smiles.

You have to come up with some way of trying to get out. There’s always a light

Her spending became worse: after a break-up, she spent €20,000 on an Audi A4 convertible simply to prove to her ex that she was doing great.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’ll buy a car and show him,’” she says. “I was embarrassed to drive the car in front of everyone else, but that one time he saw me and was like, ‘You seem to be doing well.’ And then I hated him because I had to buy the bloody car and pay for it.”

At 24, O’Garro bought an apartment with her then-boyfriend on Dublin’s northside. To most people, this sounds like a major accomplishment, but the investment, made in 2007 as the Celtic Tiger was essentially being stuffed and mounted, became something of a millstone. She is certainly glad of the apartment now, given the parlous state of today’s housing market, but O’Garro admits that, at the time, she had no concept of what getting a mortgage really meant. It would bring its own headaches and financial complications in the years to come.

“To be honest, I bought that apartment because my friends had begun travelling and I didn’t want to follow them to Australia,” O’Garro reflects. “I took out the most significant loan of my life because I didn’t want to travel for a year. I stayed in my job an extra 13 years for the same reason.”

The couple outgrew each other and broke up, but were inextricably tied because of the apartment and mortgage. Now, O’Garro lives in the apartment with her two children (her ex-partner plans to move in soon, when she leaves). She plans to buy a forever home outside Dublin in the future. She is focused on having a less-expensive, smaller, easier-to-heat house that goes ‘back to basics’.

“I don’t even want to have a big mortgage or a big house,” she says. “I want to keep it simple because there’s the fear about owning something and, in order to pay for it, you might have to work in a job you don’t necessarily like.”

O’Garro’s financial odyssey is certainly one that many Irish people will readily relate to, which is likely why she has built up such a sizeable social media following. She has been approached by hundreds of Irish people for financial advice. Often, she hears from people whose financial situations are so precarious that they believe that budgeting, goal-setting or forward-planning is a dream beyond their reach. O’Garro, of course, has been there, and can tell them otherwise.

“So many people tell me, ‘Our situation is just getting worse and there’s no plan to even go anywhere,’” she says. “But the thing is, you have to come up with some way of trying to get out. There’s always a light. You have to get into the mindset of, ‘There’s hope there. There’s something I can do.’ I know I’m looking at this through my lens, and I had support when I did reach out myself. But poverty in Ireland is here. People are living in a way you can’t even imagine. But they need to have a budget. They need to have a plan. Look 40 years ago at our nannies, who had even less than we had. We need to get back those basic skills.”

At the other end of the spectrum, O’Garro has been approached by couples earning in excess of €200,000 a year, who still find themselves living payday to payday.

“When lifestyle inflation occurs, when we upgrade our lifestyle as our income increases, they now have to be seen to live in a certain area, drive a specific car and socialise in certain circles, but this all comes at a cost,” O’Garro explains. “Sure think of how many footballers that are on €200,000 a week and are still broke, right? Because if you can’t manage €200 a week, you’re not going to be able to manage more, simply because you have more.”

In addition to exploring various money personalities and digging into our complex relationship with money, O’Garro’s book also offers a wealth of practical advice on everything from making meal plans and cutting energy bills to getting the most out of financial institutions and setting up side hustles (in addition to writing a magazine column, running workshops and being a public speaker, O’Garro has also made money from mystery shopping and filling out surveys in the past).

“The book isn’t just for people on a low income. It’s for people who were never taught about money, who never thought about money and anybody who judged themselves, or anyone else, when it comes to money,” she says.

O’Garro notes that taking back financial control is often as simple as sitting down every few months and taking stock of the situation, however good or bad it may look. “It can just be, ‘I’m gonna look through what I have. Do I need this? Do we want to go travelling next year? Or do I just want to go on Amazon and buy s**t that I don’t really care about?’”

With her first book about to be released, O’Garro is looking forward into a prosperous 2023. Yet for a presenter on primetime RTÉ, her goals are pretty modest.

“My ultimate goal is to have a homestead, and maybe a little YouTube channel,” she admits. “I don’t want to be on TV for long, because that’s not my ultimate goal. My money values are not the same as most people. I’m not trying to be rich,” she affirms. “I just want to have enough, and that my kids have enough. I need to be there with them, and I don’t want to ever be worried about them. My kids still come around saying, ‘Well, someone else has this and someone has that,’ but I also have a situation where my kids are so excited to ask Santa for one gift.”

O’Garro admits that, even after much enlightenment, old habits can die hard.

“I didn’t even really want to call the book The Money Mentor because I don’t want people to assume that I have everything figured out. Because I really don’t,” she admits.

“I’m probably not your normal budgeter. I still like fashion. I still like clothes. I still like to dress up. I still have a good time,” she notes. “It’s just that now, I don’t have a good time every weekend. When I am saying, ‘I’m gonna be there,’ you want to bet I’ll be the person on the table dancing because I’m there, really enjoying it.”

'The Money Mentor' by Santis O'Garro

'The Money Mentor' by Santis O'Garro

‘The Money Mentor’ by Santis O’Garro, published by HarperCollins Ireland, is out on January 19