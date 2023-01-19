INHERITANCES play a major role in helping offspring buy homes, but valuables passed on to sons and daughters are not major contributors to wealth inequality, a study has found.

An economic paper written by Central Bank economists shows that over a third of households in Ireland had received inherited wealth up to 2020.

The accumulated value of this was an astonishing €97bn.

These inheritances account for around one sixth of the net wealth for these households.

Written by Simone Arrigoni, Laura Boyd and Tara McIndoe-Calder, the economic letter found that those getting a gift of property or cash are typically much wealthier and own more property.

Inherited wealth represents a larger share of total net wealth for middle-income households than for the wealthiest households.

“As a result, our analysis shows that inheritances in Ireland contribute little to wealth inequality, and may even have reduced it over time, similar to findings for Britain and the United States,” the paper says.

The paper seems to indicate that inheritances are not making families richer, rather they are perpetuating similar levels of wealth accumulation.

According to the study, entitled ‘The long and the short of it: Inheritance and wealth in Ireland’, the incidence of inheritances appears to be increasing over time.

It was found that a higher proportion of households have received inheritances in the last 20 years than previously.

Households whose head is aged 60 or more tended to be more likely to have received an inheritance in 2020, than similar households in 2013.

And wealthier households are more likely to have received inheritances.

The paper, which uses Central Statistics Office data, finds that money was the most common type of asset received by households that reported ever having received an inheritance.

Around a third of those who got left something got a home, with land accounting for one in five inheritances, according to a 2020 CSO survey.

But land was the big value item. It accounted for around 70pc of the value of all inheritances received by households by 2020.

Dwellings and land represented the largest value in total inheritance up to the 1980s.

But after that money became a consistent part of the value of transfer wealth, reflecting changes in the Irish economy, the Central Bank economists state.

Parents account for the vast majority of the inheritances and gifts as of 2020.

The academic paper says the value of inherited wealth in Ireland has been rising over time, with a greater proportion of households in 2020 inheriting wealth in the past 20 years than any time prior to this.

And households that received inheritances or gifts are substantially wealthier and own more homes and businesses than households that did not inherit any wealth.

“Notwithstanding these stylised facts, we find that inheritances and gifts contribute little to the overall distribution of wealth in Ireland,” the paper says.

The study says “inheritances may actually have reduced overall wealth inequality over time, as their contribution to net wealth is higher for households in the middle of the wealth distribution than for households at the top”.

