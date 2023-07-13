Inflation rate falls back in June but is still running at 6.1pc

The rate of inflation has eased but prices are still rising. (PA)

The rate of price rises has eased back again despite no cuts in electricity and gas prices.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the inflation was 6.1pc in June.

This means the inflation rate has at least 5pc for 21 months in a row.

And food costs continue to shoot up in spite of cuts in a range of grocery prices announced recently by Tesco, with own-brand milk price reductions also implemented by Lidl and Aldi.

The CSO said that in June prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose due to higher prices across a range of products such as meat, bread and cereals, vegetables and milk, cheese and eggs.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose at a rate of 10.2pc last month.

The consumer price index, the official measure of inflation, also saw increases in the cost of mortgage interest repayments, rents, electricity, gas and solid fuels.

Higher prices for alcoholic drinks and food consumed in licensed premises, restaurants, cafes were also recorded as was the cost of hotel accommodation.

The CSO said in June it recorded higher prices for package holidays, participation in recreational and sporting services and products for pets.

The transport sub-section of the index fell primarily due to lower prices for diesel, petrol, services in respect of personal transport equipment and passenger transport by bus and coach.

This decrease was partially offset by higher prices for airfares and motor cars.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said: “The latest publication for the consumer price index (CPI) shows that prices for consumer goods and services in June 2023 increased by 6.1pc on average when compared with June 2022.

“This was down from 6.6pc in the 12 months to May 2023. Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5.0pc or more recorded in each month since October 2021.”

In the past year there were rises of almost 35pc in the cost of electricity, with gas up 47pc.

Mortgage interest costs are up 46pc, as all lenders have increased tracker charges, with variables and new fixed rates also going up.

The cost of package holidays is up 43pc in the year.

CSO statisticians provided a selection of price rises over the last year.

The national average price for bread (large (800g) white sliced pan) was up 11c in the year to June, while the same sized brown sliced pan was up 8c in the year.

Spaghetti per 500g increased by 24c in the year, while the average price for 2.5kg of potatoes was up 1c.

Full fat milk per 2 litres increased by 28c in the year, with the average price of Irish cheddar per kg rose by 74c and butter per lb rose by 29c.

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.32 was up 18c on average from June last year, while a take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.57 was up 14c.

In June this year, the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.52, up 39c in the year, while a pint of lager was €5.97, up 44c compared with June last year.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said last month inflation was “at or close to the peak”, and he expects to see it moderating from now on.

However, food prices remain high.

A recent analysis of the retail grocery market by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) found food prices in Ireland remain high in an international context.

And the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat found that Ireland had the highest consumer prices in the EU last year.

This is due largely to high alcohol and tobacco taxes and the cost of energy and communications.

Overall prices for consumer goods and services here were 46pc above the bloc’s average in 2022, according to Eurostat.