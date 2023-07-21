Inflation is hitting households hard and most people believe it will remain high

Most consumers expect inflation to remain high although they think it will ease a bit in the coming months.

Energy costs and mortgage rate hikes are seen as the biggest drivers of inflation, according to the July Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Index.

The inflation shock is hitting households hard, with food prices rising at double-digit rates.

Latest figures from the European statistics agency, Eurostat, show inflation in this country has halved in the last year.

The rate of inflation in Ireland fell to 4.8pc in the 12 months to June 2023 and was up just 0.8pc in the last month.

In June 2022 inflation was running at a brutal 9.6pc on the back of soaring energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Credit Union Consumer Index indicates most Irish consumers think inflation next year will be around 5pc.

But older consumers, women, and those having difficulty making ends meet are more pessimistic. They expect price rises to be more elevated than other groups.

Consumers think the biggest driver of future inflation will be energy costs.

The sentiment surveyors asked what consumers think will have the biggest impact on Irish inflation in the next 12 months.

They answered that they see cost-of-living pressures concentrated in three key areas: energy, food and housing.

The scale of increases in energy costs and uncertainty around costs this coming winter mean that energy costs remain central to consumer thinking on inflation prospects, said economist Austin Hughes, who oversees the survey.

And most people do not see wage rises as a key driver of inflation, despite persistent warnings from the Central Bank about the risks of a “wage-price spiral”.

Many Irish consumers see food and housing costs as the key driver of inflation over the next 12 months, the index indicates.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to announce its ninth rise in interest rates next Thursday as it battles to control inflation in the eurozone.

Its mandate is to get inflation below 2pc, and it hopes that by raising interest rates it will stifle demand and get people to save more.

But the consumer sentiment index indicates most people think the ECB’s actions to ease inflation are counterproductive, as higher mortgage costs are a huge contributor to domestic inflation.

Mr Hughes said: “There is an unwelcome irony in the fact that one in four Irish consumers think the ECB’s policy actions to rein in inflation could be the most important driver of Irish inflation in the year ahead.”