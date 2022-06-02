Inflation hitting renters and rural dwellers hard

SURGING prices for the likes of petrol, home energy and food are hitting poorer and rural households the hardest.

Households that rent their home privately and those that rent from a local authority are also being hit harder by inflation than those that own their own home, research from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found.

Inflation in the year to March was 6.7pc, the CSO said.

The CSO said that individual households experience inflation differently, depending on their spending patterns.

This is because those with lower incomes spend a higher proportion of their incomes on energy and food.

Statisticians said lower-income households had an estimated rate of inflation of 7.6pc in March, compared with an average for all households of 6.7pc.

Rural households experienced an inflation rate of 7pc.

Households that rent their home had a higher than average inflation rate of 7pc for those renting from a private owner, and 7.3pc for those renting from a local authority.

Higher-income households experienced prices rising at a rate of 6.1pc.

Households paying a mortgage had estimated annual inflation below the average for the State.

But households that own their home outright, experienced inflation estimated at 7pc.

Households where the household reference person is aged under 35 had estimated inflation of 6.6pc.

Where the reference person is aged 65 or over, annual inflation was estimated to be 7.2pc.

Higher than average inflation was observed for households of one adult, one adult with children or two adults without children.

Senior statistician Edel Flannery said each household has its own unique consumption pattern of goods and services and therefore its own personal experience of inflation.

She said the new research paper attempts to take account of those differences between households.

“The cost of energy was one of the major drivers of inflation in the 12 months to March 2022.”

Ms Flannery said transport-related price changes were responsible for more than a third of the annual rise in prices in March.

Increases in electricity, gas and home-heating oil contributed more than another quarter of the change.

For households in the lowest 10pc by income, home-energy costs were the largest contributor to their estimated inflation rate.

But for households in the top 10pc by income, transport was the largest contributor to their higher costs.

It comes after the Taoiseach said this week prices will continue to rise this year and the Government has no idea yet by how much.

Micheál Martin gave his most stark assessment yet of continuing inflation, after it hit a near 40-year record of 8.2pc in May.

“Prices will go up. We don’t have specifics on by how much,” Mr Martin said after an EU summit meeting which concentrated on the energy emergency on the second day of leaders’ talks.

The ban on importation of Russian fuels will feed into higher prices on the wholesale market as countries compete for supplies from elsewhere, officials admit.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted on behalf of the Central Bank found this week that a majority of workers believe the real value of their earnings will fall this year due to inflation.

Most of respondents believe average inflation would be 10pc, but only a third expect their earnings to keep pace with price rises.