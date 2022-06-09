Inflation hits a 40-year high with few signs of it easing

THE rate that prices are rising has hit a four-decades high, with few signs of inflation easing.

Prices rose by 7.8pc in the year to May, the largest increase in almost 38 years, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The price surges are snapping household budgets.

Consumer price rises rose by 7pc in April.

The Indo Daily: Fuel’s Gold — From car travel bans to fuel rationing, how a doomsday fuel plan could affect you

It was 1984 the last time that prices rose at the rate they are going up by at the moment.

Electricity prices are up 41pc in the past year, with home-heating oil doubling, with a rise of 102.5pc in the year.

Diesel prices have shot up by 42pc as pump prices are rising on an almost daily basis.

Petrol costs have gone up by 26pc in the past year.

Other big cost hikes have been seen for airfares which are up 45pc, with the cost of buying a car up 13pc.

Prices are continuing to shoot up.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased due to higher prices across a range of products such as meat, bread and cereals and milk, cheese and eggs.

Food prices are up 4.5pc in the year.

Private rental inflation hit 11.2pc last month and shows little sign of easing.

In the month May electricity prices were up 10pc when compared with the previous month.

Home-heating oil went up 13pc in the month, with gas prices rising by 7pc in the same period.

Statistician with the CSO Colin Cotter said the agency recorded diesel prices at €1.89 per litre in April.

This is up by 54.1c in the past year.

Fuel price rises have continued this month.

Petrol was recorded by the CSO at €1.81, up 34.9c per litre in the last year.

The national average price for bread a large white sliced pan was up 12.4c in the year to April.

The same-sized brown sliced pan was up 17.4c in the year.

Spaghetti per 500g increased by 19.3c in the year, while the average price for 2.5kg of potatoes decreased by 28.5c.

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.16 was up 27.9c on average from April last year.

A take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.36 was up 14.1c.

In April the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.12 while a pint of lager was €5.50.

As pubs were closed for the CPI collection period in April 2021, annual comparisons for the price of a pint are unavailable, Mr Cotter said.

Meanwhile, in a separate release the CSO said overall households were saving nearly €1 for every €4 they spent in the first three months of the year.

Many households will have been unable to save, but for those with spare funds there seems to be a renewed effort to put money aside to cope with rising prices.

CSO statistician Peter Culhane said on average households were saving 19pc of their aggregate income in the first quarter.

Some of that includes paying down debt.

“At 19pc, household saving in early 2022 was higher than the previous two quarters and almost twice its pre-Covid average,” he said

He said we are seeing a continual increase in incomes, which are now significantly higher than their pre-pandemic levels as more people are in work and the average wage is going up.

This has not been matched by growth in spending, despite high inflation, he said.