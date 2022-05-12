Inflation hits 22-year high as households feel the pressure

High inflation is putting the squeeze on households.

INFLATION in Ireland hit 7pc in April, a high not seen for 22 years.

Surging prices for home energy, food, airfares and motor fuels are pushing up the inflation index compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

Surging price rises are delivering a huge hit to disposable incomes as wage rises are not keeping pace with the inflation rate.

The CSO said diesel prices are up 40pc in the past year, with petrol up 24pc.

Statisticians said they recorded diesel prices at €1.95 per litre and petrol at €1.93 per litre.

This means diesel prices are up 61.3c a litre in the past year, with petrol up by 50.4c per litre between March last year and March this year.

There was a huge 93pc rise in the cost of airfares as airline travel has opened up again after the Covid restrictions.

The war in Ukraine has seen electricity costs up 29pc in the past year with gas up 50.5pc.

Home-heating oil costs have shot up by 90pc, while solid fuels, which includes wood, peat and coal, are 25pc more expensive than a year ago.

Consumer prices in April increased by 0.9pc in the month.

CSO statistician Colin Cotter said the national average price for a large 800g white sliced pan was up 12.9c in the year to March.

The same-sized brown sliced pan was up 22.2c the year.

Fresh salmon per kg decreased by 12.1c in the year while the average price for 2.5kg of potatoes decreased by 9.9c.

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.16 was up 32c on average from March last year.

A take-home 70cl bottle of vodka at €23.90 was up €3.18.

In March this year, the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.08 while a pint of lager was €5.47.

As pubs were closed for the CPI collection period in March 2021, annual comparisons for the price of a pint are unavailable, the CSO said.

Meanwhile, the planned monthly spending by consumers in Ireland has decreased by 10pc, according to Deloitte’s latest State of the Consumer Tracker.

The survey found that consumers in Ireland are more concerned about inflation than the global average.

More than half are worried about their level of savings.

Deloitte’s State of the Consumer Tracker is a monthly survey which tracks consumers’ attitudes towards personal wellbeing, financial concerns, travel and hospitality, transport, and retail.

The survey results prove strong evidence that households are reining in their spending in response to the prices crisis.

Partner and head of consumer at Deloitte Ireland Daniel Murray said: “Consumers in Ireland are notably less optimistic about their finances than the global average, with significant increases in the cost of essentials inevitably leading to a contraction in planned discretionary spend.”

Of the 23 countries surveyed, Ireland is the third-most-concerned about inflation.

The average planned monthly spend among consumers in Ireland has decreased by a significant 10pc, from €2,654 to €2,396.