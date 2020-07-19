'I worked in a US stud farm shovelling horse manure at 5am in 40-degree heat'

The actress and comedian Norma Sheahan is known for her TV performances in Bridget and Eamon, Republic of Telly and Can't Cope, Won't Cope. Originally from Whitechurch, Co Cork, she now lives in Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, with her husband and children.

Sheahan's latest comedy podcasts recently went live on Apple and Spotify - for more information, visit healyourhole.com or find her on Instagram (@normasheahanactor) or Twitter (@normasheahan).

Sheahan has teamed up with athlete Rob Heffernan and Cork ARC Cancer Support House (corkcancersupport.ie) to raise money for cancer support through the ARC2ARC 50 Mile Mission.

What's the most important lesson about money which your career has taught you?

I always say you need five milking cows (five streams of income) to earn a living in performance. Before I went into acting, my mother made me do a degree in commerce in UCD so I'd have something to fall back on if the acting didn't work out. That has been very beneficial. It has given me a business mind when it comes to gigs and other creative work. So if I have a gig, I'll aim to have a full house rather than be happy with 50pc capacity. That's gone out the window with Covid. Back to the drawing board.

Has the coronavirus crisis taught you anything about money?

I've never been one to buy expensive jewellery or clothes. I'm extremely minimalist anyway - when you're self-employed, you're always careful with money. The crisis has taught us that health is more important than wealth - but if we don't have some few quid, we'll end up depressed and unwell anyway.

The most expensive thing about being a parent?

My children aren't really that expensive at the moment. Two of them start secondary school in September, so apparently that's when it'll get pricey. When my kids were born, I moved away from working in theatre for 12 years as theatre wouldn't cover childcare and so on. I only went back last year.

The most expensive place you ever visited?

Monte Carlo. Luckily we were invited to the Golden Nymph awards there, so it was a free holiday.

The best advice you ever got about money?

Don't hang onto money that isn't yours. Pay the bills. So if I buy a car, I'll buy it outright. The only loan I have is my mortgage. When you're self-employed and don't have regular income, you learn to borrow as little money as possible.

Apart from property, what's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

My car. I love it. I was brought up in a village with no bus. I thumbed lifts in to Cork city a lot. So wheels were like oxygen when you turned 17.

What was your worst job?

I worked in McDonald's - but I didn't last long there. Nine shifts and I walked. I worked on a stud farm in Maryland shovelling horse manure at 5am and working in 40-degree heat. Once I was hired to play a fortune teller in the RDS for a corporate training day. On arrival, I realised they needed an actual fortune teller. I faked it for 10 hours in a tent - with tea leaves and cards. I nearly had a stroke.

What was your biggest financial mistake?

I haven't had the luckiest timing with property. But I'm grateful to have a lovely home.

What was your best financial killing?

Getting into voiceover work. It's not regular work, but it's a beautiful bonus. I've had sessions where they announce: "We've five TV ads for you to voice today." That's a gift - especially when you're pregnant with twins!

If you won the Lotto, what would you do with the money?

I really like Sallynoggin - but I'd love a house with a sea view. So if I won the Lotto, I'd lift my house over to Killiney Hill.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you were tightening your belt?

My runners, my car and my phone.

What was the last thing you bought online?

Loads of Harry Potter books for my 10-year-old daughter, Jodi. She's ploughing through the lot.