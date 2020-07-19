| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I worked in a US stud farm shovelling horse manure at 5am in 40-degree heat'

My Money: Norma Sheahan

Norma Sheahan Expand

Close

Norma Sheahan

Norma Sheahan

Norma Sheahan

The actress and comedian Norma Sheahan is known for her TV performances in Bridget and Eamon, Republic of Telly and Can't Cope, Won't Cope. Originally from Whitechurch, Co Cork, she now lives in Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, with her husband and children.

Sheahan's latest comedy podcasts recently went live on Apple and Spotify - for more information, visit healyourhole.com or find her on Instagram (@normasheahanactor) or Twitter (@normasheahan).

Sheahan has teamed up with athlete Rob Heffernan and Cork ARC Cancer Support House (corkcancersupport.ie) to raise money for cancer support through the ARC2ARC 50 Mile Mission.