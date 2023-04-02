‘I had an acting role in Jurassic Park: Dominion and got to buy a small property in my home town’

Actor Elva Trill played Charlotte Lockwood in the Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion, the third-highest grossing film of 2022, and appeared alongside Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Her other film roles include scenes in the hunger-strikers feature Maze alongside Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and in Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture.

The Co Sligo native, whose family later moved to the Wexford town of Oylegate, has also appeared in the BBC dramas Line of Duty and Ripper Street, and in RTÉ dramas such as Rebellion and Striking Out.

Later this year, Trill will star in a new Dublin-set drama series called Northern Lights opposite Stephen Jones. The series is an Irish-Belgian co-production from Moone Boy producer Deadpan Pictures and Belgian streaming service Streamz and will be shown on both TG4 and Streamz. Trill is also a singer in the band The City and Us.

​

What did you learn about money while growing up?

That I had to work for it! As funny and obvious as that sounds.

My mother completed two degrees while working full time when I was little, and I learned very young that being financially independent was the only way to have a secure future.

​

What’s the most important lesson about money that your career in acting and music has taught you?

The irony regarding my choice of career is not lost on me, as stable it is not. The lesson is to be clever with your money. Invest when you can and save for a rainy day. Work can come in waves, so try not to get too excited about a “big” pay cheque as it might work out as below minimum wage when stretched across the lean months.

​

What’s the most expensive place you’ve ever visited?

Copenhagen. I quite literally couldn’t afford to breathe there. In saying that, Ubers in LA are a close second.

​

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I recently invested in a small property in the town I grew up in. That was a nice moment.

​

Do you still carry cash?

I do. Cash is king. I travel a lot and I am digitally challenged at times, so having some cash handy when a card decides to freeze or I forget my pin is always a good idea.

​

Do you use any of the digital banks?

Yes. I’m between England and Ireland at the moment, so it’s handy to access my account remotely.

​

What was your biggest ever financial mistake?

That one is ahead of me, I’m sure. Let’s hope it isn’t too bad.

​

Are you a spender or a saver?

I’m a saver. Not a miser – I enjoy life – but I have been in the acting industry for a while now and it brings with it a necessity to be careful with your money.

​

What was your worst ever job?

I worked as a hostess in a five-star hotel in London and found the job really suffocating. I got to witness both sides of the money divide.

​

How lucrative was your role in Jurassic World: Dominion?

It was worth its weight in gold.

​

Have you ever seen anyone spend money in a way that shocked you?

Yes!

​

What three things would you not be able to do without if you had to tighten your belt?

My last three Christmas presents from my folks were Aer Lingus travel vouchers, so I guess they’re one. I need to finish my psychology degree – I can’t back out now and it costs enough! And lastly, some pocket change to go see my favourite bands.