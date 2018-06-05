'I bought my gig ticket on social media but it never arrived. Do I have any rights?'

Question: My favourite band is playing in Dublin this summer. I didn't manage to get a ticket when they went on sale but I bought one recently from an individual through a social media site. My ticket has still not arrived even though I paid for it. Do I have any rights? Des, Ballina, Co Mayo

Answered: As tickets can sell out fast, it is tempting to source tickets where you can. If you are buying from a private individual, either directly or through a social media site, you don't have consumer rights because you are not buying from a business. You are more vulnerable to scams such as counterfeit tickets when you buy tickets in this way. Another issue is that some private sellers will take your money, and then try to source the ticket, so it is worth asking the seller to prove to you they have a ticket to sell to you before you pay.

Your next step should be to contact the seller directly, tell them the ticket hasn't turned up and ask for an explanation why, or see if they are willing to offer you a refund. If they cannot provide an explanation or refund, and if you paid for the ticket using your credit or debit card or PayPal, you could request a chargeback. In order to start a chargeback, you should contact your card provider (the bank or credit card company who issued the card) immediately, giving them details of the transaction you are disputing. The challenge may be for you to prove to the bank that you did not receive the tickets. There is little else you can do in terms of getting your money back, but you should tell the social media site of your experience to see if it can prevent other users from being scammed.

Online Editors