Huge numbers press energy suppliers for discount deals as prices surge

The average home in Ireland pays around €2,000 a year for electricity. PIC: Getty

The energy crisis has prompted huge numbers of consumers to hammer out a deal with their electricity and gas suppliers.

One in five electricity and gas customers renegotiated their contracts with their current supplier last year, the regulator for the sector said.

This is close to a 50pc rise in the numbers doing a deal with their electricity supplier when compared with 2021, according to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

The figures show people who came to the end of a one-year discount deal got on to their supplier to get a new discount.

And despite the surge in energy costs and the withdrawal of some of the more attractive discounts for switchers, the number of householders moving supplier has remained on the same level as previous years.

The 2022 Energy Monitoring Report from the CRU shows that close to 11pc of electricity customers were in arrears last year. For gas customers almost 21pc are behind on their payments.

The CRU insisted there is still good value to be had for those who switch or renegotiate with their energy suppliers.

This is despite the fact that discounts of up to 40pc for switchers have been withdrawn, with the best a switcher can get now around 10pc. Active customers who switched to the best available discount tariff or renegotiated every year for the last four years could have saved €1,607 on electricity, €1,266 on gas.

Dual-fuel customers could have made savings of €1,733 over the last four years by switching regularly.

The average price increase for domestic customers was 76pc for electricity and 100pc for gas for a standard pricing plan between 2021 and 2022.

This means a typical family is now paying around €2,000 a year for electricity.

CRU officials said: “Consumer switching rates were robust in 2022, with 16pc of electricity customers and 17pc of gas customers switching supplier during the year.”

CRU Director of customer policy, protection and legal, Karen Trant, said last year was another challenging period for energy customers in terms of price rises.

She said the wholesale price of gas was 80pc higher in 2022 compared to the average price in 2021 and 774pc compared to 2020.

“Wholesale electricity prices were 68pc higher in 2022 compared to 2021 and 507pc higher than the average price in 2020,” she said in a statement.

All suppliers announced price increases in electricity in 2022, due to increased wholesale electricity costs. The first price increases were announced in March and continued throughout 2022.

At the end of last year, 10.8pc of total electricity and 20.6pc of total gas customers were in arrears.

Some 0.5pc of domestic electricity customers and 0.3pc of domestic gas customers were on payment plans in 2022, roughly the same percentage as in 2021.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for the Environment and Climate Action, Darren O’Rourke TD, said figures provided to him by the CRU show that an additional 23,453 domestic electricity and 1,137 domestic gas customers fell into arrears between April and May this year.

He said there are now over 400,000 households in arrears.

The CRU said customer disconnections due to non-payment of account increased by 173pc in electricity and by 97pc in gas in 2022 compared to 2021.

The total number of disconnections in 2022 was 2,498 for electricity and 990 for gas compared to 912 electricity and 503 gas disconnections in 2021.

This represents 0.1pc of all electricity and a 0.14pc of all gas customers being disconnected.

Ms Trant said the significant increase in numbers of disconnections in 2022, compared to 2021, can largely be attributed to the disconnection moratorium that was in place from January to June 2022.

She said the 2022 disconnection figures are still at a much lower level than pre-Covid, as shown below.

She said: “It goes without saying that in 2022, the biggest factor influencing consumer behaviour was the increase in supplier pricing.

“Despite these increases, there is value to be had by switching supplier and we would encourage customers to avail of switching or renegotiating with suppliers.”